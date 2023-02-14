Board meeting (copy)
Denton school board members hold a meeting inside their boardroom for the first time since March, at the Denton ISD Central Offices on Tuesday evening. 

 DRC file photo

Four candidates have filed to run for Denton ISD School Board seats.

Incumbent Patricia Sosa-Sánchez, who serves as the school board secretary, will run for reelection to Place 7 on the board. Her term began in 2020. Sosa-Sánchez has spent her career in education. She is the EC-6 program coordinator and the ESL/bilingual program coordinator at the University of North Texas-Dallas. The EC-6 program trains the next generation of elementary school teachers. 

Patsy Sosa-Sanchez

Dr. Patricia Sosa-Sánchez, Denton ISD Place 7 incumbent.
Jim Alexander in action
Dr. Jim Alexander speaks at the Denton ISD board meeting on Sept. 28, 2021.
Charles Stinson.jpg
Charles Stinson, who lost his bid for place 5 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees in 2022, is running again this year for Place 6. He is shown speaking during an election forum in April 2022.

