Jeanetta Smith, a Denton ISD school board member of 15 years, has withdrawn from the race to retain her seat.
Smith was appointed to the board in 2006 and first elected in 2009. Her current term is set to expire this summer.
She was appointed to the Place 2 seat after her husband, Sterling Smith, died while filling the same seat.
"When she took the oath of office on Oct. 4, 2006, she made a commitment to continue her husband's legacy and to work diligently for both the students and educators of Denton ISD," according to the Denton ISD website.
Smith received her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1962 from what is now the University of North Texas. A longtime educator, Smith was first hired to teach third grade in Denton ISD in 1979.
She received her doctorate in early childhood education from Texas Woman's University in 1997 after more than three decades in education and retired from Denton ISD in 2006.
That was just one year after now-Superintendent Jamie Wilson joined the district as an assistant superintendent.
"She's given a lot to public education in her career," Wilson said of Smith's decades in the classroom and 15 years on the school board.
"That's a long commitment to public education," he said. "She should be applauded."
Smith was not available for comment Thursday.
Between Smith and Dorothy Martinez, a DISD teacher of 17 years and board member of six years who stepped down in 2020, Wilson said the board has lost a lot of experience in recent years.
"It's a lot of training, a lot of wisdom and a lot of strong commitment on their part that we're losing," he said.
Despite that, he said he was looking forward to seeing how Smith's eventual replacement will engage with the process.
Two contenders had filed to take the Place 2 seat by Thursday morning.
Sheryl English, a Denton real estate agent, filed to run on Jan. 25. English has been active in local committees in recent years. She chairs the Denton Housing Authority board, served on the Confederate soldier monument committee in 2019, chaired the Denton's police use-of-force ad hoc committee and participated in several discussions about this past summer's protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
She has lived within Denton ISD limits for more than 18 years, according to her candidate application.
Amy Bundgus of Lantana listed her occupation as vice president of learning and leadership development. She was among many other parents who addressed the Denton ISD school board earlier in the pandemic regarding proposed safety policies and the reopening of schools.
Bundgus wrote to board members on July 28 and asked them to "delay or table reacting to" then-recent recommendations from Denton County Public Health to delay the start of in-person classes until at least Sept. 8.
"Our children have been out of school since March and this has been hugely detrimental. Delaying two more weeks is nonsense," she wrote at the time. "Look around. The kids are everywhere. At Walmart, at the local pizza place, at Kroger, … all delaying does is keep them out of school, but they will be everywhere else. Let's move forward."
She listed in her application that she has lived within DISD limits for for more than 15 years.
Applications to run on the ballot close Friday at 5 p.m. The deadline to declare a write-in candidacy ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Applications are available at the district's central office at 1307 N. Locust St. in Denton.
As of Thursday morning, nobody had run to oppose board president Barbara Burns in her bid to retain her Place 1 seat.
All places on the DISD school board are at-large, meaning any eligible person living within the district is capable of running for any open seat.