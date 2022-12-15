Trustees of the Denton ISD school board voted unanimously this week to approve the school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
The biggest change? District leaders decided to move half-days devoted to Professional Learning Community collaboration from Wednesdays to Fridays.
The 18 half-days that fell on Wednesdays this year stirred protest from some parents. Families with students — especially students who aren’t old enough to drive — said they had to either leave work to pick up their students at noon, or had to arrange transportation and child care for them.
Charlene Parham, area superintendent of academic programs, and Susannah O’Bara, assistant superintendent of academic programs, presented a workshop on the final draft of the 2023-24 calendar.
Parham and O’Bara lead a committee to build the calendar, which adheres to state laws governing instruction time. The calendar has to include 187 teacher contract days and provide 75,600 hours of instructional minutes over 180 instructional days. Texas public school calendars are required to embed makeup days in case campuses close because of severe weather.
When students go into the new school year in 2023, they will have 12 half-days so that teachers can meet and collaborate on student scores, successes and challenges. Teachers asked the district for the hours to get together with other teachers, often teachers in other grade levels, to assess how they can better serve students and build more continuity into their instruction.
“If you’ll remember, I’ve stood here for two years now and given you really great reasons why they are on Wednesdays,” O’Bara said. “I don’t change my opinion about that. However, as we’ve continued to get some feedback, we’ve had to go back and reconsider that. And truly, part of that feedback came from parents, but part of it came from our teachers and our administrators as well.”
While parents lobbied the district to schedule half-days on Fridays, O’Bara, Parham and their committee of about 15 participants from middle and high schools originally scheduled the half-days on Wednesdays for two chief reasons: Coaches and a lot of teachers in the higher grade levels spend Friday afternoons and evening in games, tournaments and performances; and shorter Fridays would cause more absenteeism.
Board President Mia Price said she heard from parents who objected to Wednesday development days.
“Unfortunately, I’ve had several parents say, ‘It’s really hard for me to pick my kid up, and I don’t want them to go do extended day [school], so I’m just gonna keep them home.’ And I was like: ‘No, you can’t do that. Please don’t do that.’”
Price asked O’Bara and Parham what the district absentee rates were on the professional development days this school year.
“Our half-day Wednesdays are a little bit lower, and that’s a concern as well,” O’Bara said. “As we’ve considered all of the variables, that’s one of the things Ms. Paraham and I talked about — that they’re not multiple percentage points lower, but they do dip slightly. We have been keeping that data to keep an eye on it.
“We are hopeful that that’s not more problematic if they’re Fridays before long weekends. We’re going to have to live it to see, and that is certainly one of our concerns.”
Attendance rates are important for Texas public schools, because some of the state’s financial allotment to campuses is based on average daily attendance.
The COVID-19 pandemic showed many families that in-person instruction isn’t the only option for their students, and when schools closed, families learned how to use online resources to teach their students. O’Bara said that, should the Friday half-days impact attendance significantly, the district can obtain low-attendance waivers to help the district financially.
Place 1 Trustee Barbara Burns said she’s worried that teachers with athletics, fine arts and extracurricular obligations on Friday afternoons and evenings would suffer from the lost collaboration.
“One of the basic reasons for doing these half-days is to make sure that teachers have that time to do to enhanced instruction,” Burns said. “So, it’s going to be interesting to see how many teachers are impacted who can’t attend this critical professional development.”
O’Bara said the district is working to make the professional development collaboration part of the instructional culture on Denton campuses.
“We’re continuing to educate our campus administrators and our teachers about how to best use this time, also, because the key to us is about the time for collaboration. It’s about the [Professional Learning Community] work,” O’Bara said. “It’s not about working in isolation. It’s helping to improve instructional practice.”
Families will notice some things haven’t changed on the 2023-24 calendar. The first week of school remains shorter, and holiday breaks are the same. The half-day development blocks are evenly scheduled, with six falling in 2023 and the remaining six falling in 2024.
Place 3 Trustee Amy Bundgus said she was pleased with the district’s response to parents and administrators about half-days and the hardships they presented for some families.
“I’m just really tickled at the changes that were made,” Bundgus said. “I’m sure we all heard from a lot of people. I heard from several that that was really a key concern. So, I’m really pleased, and also just wanted to thank those in the district who, as various families reached out, sent their concerns along. They were contacted back by the district and had resolutions put in place. I’m just really thrilled to see that listening and then working with the community, so thank you.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.