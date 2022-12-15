Adkins teachers (copy)
Teachers at Denton ISD’s Adkins Elementary School spending a half-day on professional development and collaboration this year. On Tuesday, the Denton ISD school board approved the 2023-24 calendar, which will reschedule half-days for development from Wednesdays to Tuesdays after many parents shared feedback.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Trustees of the Denton ISD school board voted unanimously this week to approve the school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

The biggest change? District leaders decided to move half-days devoted to Professional Learning Community collaboration from Wednesdays to Fridays.

