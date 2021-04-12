A native of Denton is serving aboard one of the nation’s newest, most-versatile warships, the future USS Oakland.
Petty Officer 1st Class Julia Blumenshine is a 2012 Guyer High School graduate. According to Blumenshine, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Denton.
"I learned growing up into my teenage years that good things don’t always come easy, sometimes you have to work harder than the person next to you just to meet the mark, but efforts never go unseen," Blumenshine said.