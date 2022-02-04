In January, a Tennessee school board voted to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus from its school curriculum.
Shortly after the move made national news, Denton business owner Tim Stoltzfus said his shop, More Fun Comics & Games, started getting a surge of calls about Art Spiegelman’s book, which depicts his parents’ experience in the Holocaust with Jews drawn as mice and Nazis depicted as cats.
“Maus has been in my shop since the first day it was open,” he said.
The McMinn County Board of Education voted to remove the book from its eighth grade curriculum, citing profanity and nudity.
But Stoltzfus said buyers keep the title in perennial demand. When it was first published in the 1980s, Maus came in two paperbacks, Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale — My Father Bleeds History and Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale — And Here My Troubles Began. Eventually, the two volumes were published as a single hardback book.
”Maus has always been so popular that I’ve sold it in both those forms, the two paperbacks and the hardback,” Stoltzfus said.
People who aren’t familiar with the book might think of it as a drop in the ocean of comic books, he said.
“Maus is high art,” he said. “Oh, it’s one of the best books ever written. It’s phenomenal. In 1986, that book came out with The Watchmen and The Dark Night Returns. They singlehandedly brought back the comic book industry. It’s a great example of what a comic book can do that can’t be done in other media.”
When news of the Tennessee school board’s removal of the graphic novel “went viral,” Stoltzfus said, he immediately ordered additional copies for his store.
“Within 48 hours, the wholesale companies I buy from were sold out” of Maus, he said.
The controversy over Maus is the latest in a series of conflicts over books in schools. Last July, Texas state Rep. Matt Krause sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency requesting they locate which school libraries and classrooms included any of a list of more than 800 books, and how much money was spent on them. Many of the titles were either about LGBTQ or nonwhite characters and stories, or were written by LGBTQ or nonwhite writers.
The American Library Association reported in November that across the country, school and municipal libraries have seen ”a dramatic uptick in book challenges and outright removal of books.” Also in November, the Denton Public Library canceled a story time on Transgender Remembrance Day after threats made on social media. The threats followed conservative gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines’ public urging for Denton officials to cancel the event and fire the library staff members who recommended it. Local activists hosted the story time at a Denton brewery, while several protesters gathered nearby.
Last December, Denton ISD pulled a book by a Black queer author from a district library to review it. All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson is still under review by committee, district communications chief Julie Zwahr said. The district hasn’t banned any title from its libraries, and officials decided to reevaluate the title based on concerns raised by another school district.
There hasn’t been any local call to remove Maus from Denton library shelves.
The Denton Public Library has a single copy of the collected Maus, kept in the adult graphic novel section at North Branch Library. On Friday, the sole copy of the book was checked out through Feb. 8, and six holds had been placed on it.
“When there are that many holds on a book, that shows it’s popular,” Denton Public Library Director Jennifer Bekker said earlier this week, after four library patrons had put holds on the book.
When there are that many holds on a library item, Bekker said, it automatically starts a process leading to the purchase of another copy.
There have been no requests made to the Denton Public Library to reevaluate the title. Denton ISD has copies of the book at Guyer, Ryan and Denton high schools and at Crownover, Calhoun, Harpool and McMath middle schools. A Spanish translation of the book is in the Denton High library, too.
Zwahr said there have been no complaints or formal challenges regarding Spiegelman’s graphic novel.
“Denton ISD has only received one formal challenge in two years, and this title was not involved,” she said.
Bekker said that while all public libraries are subject to scrutiny, school libraries are often at the center of challenges and removals.
“People worry about what children read and see, which is understandable,” she said. “Parents want to be more involved with what their children are reading and learning, and it’s good for parents to be engaged in their kids’ education.”
Bekker said the Denton Public Library doesn’t get frequent book challenges.
“The last one was in 2020,” she said. “We’d get maybe one a year. We’ve had none this year, yet. And none in 2021. But was that was during COVID — I’m not sure if COVID affected that or not.”
A request to review library material uses a form Bekker describes as “in-depth.” An ad hoc committee — made up of the collections development staff, youth services, teen services and adult services staffers — reads, watches or listens to the material a patron requests.
Sometimes, the committee discovers the material needs to be recategorized from material for children to youth or teen material. Sometimes, the committee recommends keeping the title where it has been placed in collections, and all recommendations are determined by Bekker. The patron can appeal the decision to the library board, which is a committee appointed by the Denton City Council.
Bekker said librarians are trained to talk with patrons about their concerns, and guide them to material that they prefer for themselves or their children.
“Librarians, we’re there to help people find the material they’re looking for,” Bekker said. “Sometimes, parents especially feel their child has chosen something that isn’t appropriate for them for any number of reasons. And when someone wants the library to review something, they’ll say they’re worried about other people’s feelings. They worry about someone else being exposed to or being upset by something. We’re there to help people find the material they think is best for their families.”
University of North Texas professors Sarah Evans and Jennifer Moore teach and research public library issues and comic books. Moore is researching censorship in libraries, and Evans teaches future librarians how to handle book challenges.
“A request for reevaluation isn’t censorship,” Evans said. “Removing books from libraries, banning books from libraries — that is censorship. I tell my students that even if they get nervous when someone asks them to reevaluate something, if they shove a piece of paper at someone, they are going to get a challenge. But if they listen to the person, if they have the conversation, they’re going to find that people want to be heard. It isn’t just about having a policy. It’s about people feeling they’ve been heard.”
Moore said school libraries have to serve a broader audience, and that sometimes means students will check out material they aren’t ready for.
“Your books have to meet the needs of so many different readers,” she said. “You have kindergartners who can’t read because they haven’t had the experience with books, and then you’re going to have the kindergartner who is already going to go to the chapter books, check out Junie B. Jones and finish it over the weekend. You have to meet developmental and curricular needs. Students are going to check out something they’re not ready for, sometimes.”
The conflict around Maus is more complicated because baby boomers and older grandparents grew up in an era when comic books were intentionally made to be appropriate for children and youth, Evans said. Maus ushered in a new niche: graphic novels and comic books made for adult readers.
“Maus really changed things in the 1980s, and it makes sense for some people to feel like it’s not right for a young audience. ... But Maus can be a good book for the teenager who is studying the Holocaust,” Evans said.
Stoltzfus said he knows that selling a book at the center of controversy or censorship attempts makes him, his staff and his store vulnerable to vandalism and threats.
“I worry about that,” he said. “I do. But I have to do what seems like the right thing to do.”