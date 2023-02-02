Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 10:12 pm
A city truck spreads sand on Sherman Drive near Locust Street on Wednesday as temperatures stayed below freezing, with rounds of sleet and freezing rain making roads very slick.
Education reporter
This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday.
With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts.
But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day, because streets and campus parking lots were expected to refreeze overnight.
Krum ISD, Lake Dallas ISD, Sanger ISD and the University of North Texas also came to the same decision after first planning for delays.
The following will remain closed Friday:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.