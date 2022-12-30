It's no secret that Denton ISD is one of the state's rapid-growth districts. Every corner of Denton is feeling the growth, but the real flashpoint for Denton's public schools is along the U.S. Highway 380 Corridor.
Not only is dirt moving and crews working all over the district, but officials are working to map out a sustainable future in the midst of statewide teacher shortages and surging expenses across the board.
First, let's get a look at Denton ISD real estate and how it is changing and growing.
Large-scale projects
Among the biggest projects underway for the district involves additions to LaGrone Academy, which is scheduled to be finished and ready for move-in during spring 2023. Starting in 2023, Denton ISD students who are working on certifications in cosmetology and culinary arts will have new learning areas, which combine classroom spaces as well as salon and kitchen infrastructure.
With public approval for vocational and trade programs on the rise, the LaGrone Academy is poised to bring not just Denton ISD students who are thinking about joining the workforce instead of college — or before it — but students from outside of the district. This year was the first for LaGrone to be a school of choice, meaning it will accept students outside of Denton ISD to take advantage of the its programs, which include staples of vo-tech training like cosmetology and welding, but newer innovations such as animation and teaching.
The next major project due for 2023 completion is Pat Cheek Middle School. The brand new Prosper middle school is in the booming Braswell zone on Highway 380. Crews still have to furnish the kitchen and paint and equip the gymnasium, tiling and some roofing, but workers are progressing through construction.
The middle school is scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2023.
The district is working on several projects due for completion in 2024: the new Calhoun Middle School; Newton Rayzor Elementary and Transportation East.
Legislative priorities
Denton ISD wrapped its last board meeting of the year with a look ahead at the initiatives it plans to support during the Texas Legislature's upcoming 88th session. Moving into 2023, the district will rigorously back initiatives to offer property tax relief to homeowners. That means restoring the state share of funding to 50 percent. The district is also pushing for the state to return to funding instructional facilities allotments and existing debt allotment. New housing starts have helped Denton ISD taxpayers as campuses expand and the district breaks ground on new campuses.
Denton ISD will also support initiatives to fund schools based on enrollment rather than average daily attendance, eliminate unfunded mandates and find allotments so that they reflect inflation. Officials will also press to end ballot language that frames school funding measures as tax increases when they aren't, in fact, tax increases.
