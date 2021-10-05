Jamie Wilson, superintendent for Denton ISD, will address the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board today, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m.

We will stream the appearance live at DentonRC.com and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DentonRC. We invite you to watch and interact.

Have questions you would like us to ask Wilson? Email them to drc@dentonrc.com or drop them in the comments below.

