Denton ISD Superintendent Wilson addresses Editorial Board today Staff report Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 20 min ago Jamie Wilson Jamie Wilson, superintendent for Denton ISD, will address the Denton Record-Chronicle's Editorial Board today, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m.We will stream the appearance live at DentonRC.com and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DentonRC. We invite you to watch and interact.Have questions you would like us to ask Wilson? Email them to drc@dentonrc.com or drop them in the comments below.