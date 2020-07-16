Access to public libraries, and the multitude of services that provides, is now easier than ever for Denton ISD students.
The new Books2Go program will allow students to use their student ID to check out books and discovery kits, as well as plug into other online services.
Librarians at DISD and the Denton Public Library System have been working toward this goal for years, and it has been a sort of passion project for some.
Jennifer Bekker, director of libraries for the city of Denton, said the program is a sort of retooling of an existing library program in which students living outside Denton city limits could get a library card free of charge.
She said the youth courtesy program existed as a sort of hidden gem for many years. The Books2Go program will streamline the attempt by allowing parents to sign their children up for the program when they register for the fall semester.
Parents have until Aug. 12 to decide whether their kids will attend classes online or in-person for the first grading period.
Because the library system doesn't get any county funding, Bekker explained, the city library system charges a fee to adults living outside city limits if they want a library card.
Bekker said an earlier draft of the program would have given access to select campuses, but logistical problems made it easier to extend the offer to the entire district.
"We just jumped right in with both feet," she said.
Little will be operationally different for the libraries now that the program is operational.
"It's the same service for us," Bekker said. "We're here to serve the community."
Beyond books, students will be able to get their virtual hands on online databases, online video training and live tutoring for third-graders through college students.
That will be particularly helpful now that families are looking toward online classes for their students like never before.
The partnership is the latest step school librarians have taken to help students who live outside Denton city limits or might otherwise not have ready access to learning materials outside the classroom.
Namely, DISD librarians have been doing what they can to hack away at the infamous summer slide, a term referring to the learning losses students experience during summer break. Another popular step along the way was the district's Library2Go program that sent a bookmobile across the district.