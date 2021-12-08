Denton Independent School District has pulled a memoir by a Black queer writer from the shelves of one of its high school libraries for review.
The book, All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson, a Black nonbinary writer, was removed by district staff sometime in the last week, according to an anonymous tip to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Julie Zwahr, chief communications officer for Denton ISD, said the district pulled the title from a high school library after officials learned neighboring school districts had reviewed the book. No parent or group challenged the book. Zwahr didn’t know which Denton high school library housed the title.
“We’re seeing the challenges [to the title] in the districts around us,” Zwahr said. “We want to be in the know. We found one copy, and the staff is looking at it. That one book is sitting on someone’s desk right now.”
While it is under review, students can’t check the title out of the library, Zwahr said.
In All Boys Aren’t Blue, Johnson recalls their upbringing as a Black, queer and nonbinary youth in New Jersey and Virginia. Nonbinary individuals identify as neither male nor female, or as somewhere between those binary identities.
The book was named the 2020 Best Book of the Year by Amazon, the New York and Chicago public libraries and Kirkus Reviews. The title is also on the 2022 Tayshas Reading List by the Texas Library Association. The annual reading list is meant to motivate young adults to become lifelong readers and to participate in the community of readers in Texas. Texas high school students are encouraged to read books for pleasure from the list, which includes fiction and nonfiction titles.
All Boys Aren’t Blue is one of more than 800 books listed in an inquiry that Republican Matt Krause, who sits on the Texas House of Representatives’ Committee on General Investigations, sent to the Texas Education Agency on Oct. 25.
In the inquiry, Krause asked the agency to locate all of the titles in Texas public school libraries and classroom collections, record the number of copies available and how much money was spent. Most of the books identified in the list of roughly 850 titles are books about LGBTQ issues, stories and characters.
All Boys Aren’t Blue has prompted a backlash in several states recently. Last month, a Florida school board member filed a report with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department requesting a criminal investigation, which led to Flagler County School District removing four copies of the book from two district high schools, and a copy bought for a middle school in the Florida district.
On Wednesday, an Orlando television station said the memoir had been removed from the district’s collections. A review rendered the book appropriate for school readers, but the Florida superintendent disagreed, but said the title might be returned to the library pending a new process for approving sensitive content.
Johnson, the author, hadn’t responded to a request for comment by Wednesday night.
In November, Superintendent Jamie Wilson said Denton ISD was not responding to Krause’s inquiry.
“First of all, the letter was from one member of the committee,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t from anyone else on the committee.”
Wilson said the TEA can ask districts to supply the information requested in Krause’s letter. As for now, Zwahr said, the TEA hasn’t given any instructions to the district about the inquiry.
TEA officials referred questions about the inquiry to the Committee on General Investigations.
“TEA’s investigative authority arises under the provisions of the Texas Education Code,” Melissa Holmes, a TEA press assistant, said in an email. “Legislative investigatory authority falls outside of TEA’s purview. ... TEA does not comment on investigations that it may or may not have opened that haven’t yet closed.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle asked other county school districts if officials were responding to Krause’s inquiry. Argyle ISD and Krum ISD had not responded by Wednesday evening, but Sanger ISD officials said they are gathering information Krause requested.
“Sanger ISD is still reviewing data across our district as it relates to the General Investigating Committee’s list of books sent to the TEA. As soon as we have finished collecting and reviewing that data, we will be able to provide more information,” said Reece Waddell, Sanger ISD’s communications director. “There is no timetable for the review to be completed. Once we finish collecting and reviewing the data from across the district, we will be able to provide more information. We will also not know how much it has cost the district to answer the letter until the review is finished.”
Zwahr said multiple people will read and discuss All Boys Aren’t Blue before making a decision about whether to put it back in the library. Zwahr said no books on the list have been removed or banned from the district’s libraries or in classroom collections.
The review of All Boys Aren’t Blue is the latest in a series of challenges to literature in Texas. After Krause sent the list to the TEA, Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines, a Republican, and the American Family Association urged supporters and locals to pressure the city to cancel a story time event at the Denton Public Library on Transgender Remembrance Day and fire staffers who approved it. After threats emerged on social media, the library canceled the event.
Local activists staged the story time at a local brewery, attracting hundreds as well as a group of protesters.
John Chrastka, the executive director of EveryLibrary, a political action committee for U.S. libraries, said the nonprofit is paying attention to Texas and the recent events in Denton. Chrastka said Krause’s inquiry is part of a trend that uses books as a proxy for people.
“These challenges are coming from people running for reelection or higher office,” he said. “What’s really happening here is that if they attack these books, they can attack people without saying they are attacking people.”
Chrastka said the titles in Krause’s list focus mostly on LGBT topics and viewpoints by people of color.
“Looking at the Denton example, it is clear it is not happening from the community,” he said. “These challenges are not coming from parents or people in the community. The challenges are coming from a political place. They are clearly building their base. This is part and parcel of attacking the LGBT community and people of color. The vector of attack is books, and it is politically motivated. If they don’t like LGBT people, they should come out and say it. If they don’t like people of color, they should come out and say that.”
Chrastka said the challenges to the books on Krause’s list and those like them are cloaked in concern for children.
“When it’s framed as a threat to children, it doesn’t seem like an attack on people,” he said.
The implied threats against library staff and patrons in Denton that resulted in the cancellation of the transgender story time in November might not be outright censorship, Chrastka said, but violent rhetoric has a chilling effect on libraries and the people who use them.
“I believe it is extremely concerning,” he said. “The dignity of work is at risk. These are public servants, people coming to work every day. And there are the people who come to the library looking for jobs, or looking for books. ... If there is a question about a book or program, there is a process for that at local libraries. The processes are good, and they are fair. But as it moves from that discussion to a threat, that’s not good for Texas, or the rest of the world.”
At the end of November, the American Library Association reported a dramatic rise in book challenges and removals.
“In recent months, a few organizations have advanced the proposition that the voices of the marginalized have no place on library shelves,” the association said in a Nov. 29 statement. “To this end, they have launched campaigns demanding the censorship of books and resources that mirror the lives of those who are gay, queer, or transgender or that tell the stories of persons who are Black, Indigenous, or persons of color.”
The association said groups are advancing false claims that the challenged material is “subversive, immoral, or worse” and are urging elected officials and public servants to abandon constitutional principles.
“Some of these groups even resort to intimidation and threats to achieve their ends, targeting the safety and livelihoods of library workers, educators, and board members who have dedicated themselves to public service, informing our communities, and educating our youth. ALA strongly condemns these acts of censorship and intimidation,” the statement says.
Zwahr said Denton ISD has only had one challenge to district material in 2021, and it didn’t appear on Krause’s list of 850 titles.
“I’ve been in education for a long time,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a letter like this.”