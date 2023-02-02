Sand truck
A city truck spreads sand on Sherman Drive near Locust Street on Wednesday as temperatures stayed below freezing, with rounds of sleet and freezing rain making roads very slick. 

 Al Key/For the DRC

This story has been updated with Denton ISD and other districts announcing their closures Friday.

With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges announced delayed starts.

