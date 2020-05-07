Denton ISD board members voted unanimously to terminate a probationary contract for a district nurse this week.
Kay Hill was hired for the job in 2018. She previously worked for the district's Head Start program. She had been removed from the program's website by Wednesday evening.
Derrick Jackson, a district spokesperson, said Hill's firing came after an investigation by Denton ISD's Human Resources Department. He did not specify what conduct was investigated.
"While Denton ISD cannot comment on the specifics of this case, we can assure you that we have high expectations for our employees with regard to professional interaction and ethical communication practices with parents and staff," Jackson wrote Wednesday afternoon.
He continued by writing that not all employees are able to meet district standards in that regard.
Formal requests for Hill's separation agreements, as well as the HR investigation into her conduct, were requested by the Denton Record-Chronicle through the Texas Public Information Act Wednesday afternoon.
Disaster declarations made to combat the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus discovered in 2019 have given some governments the ability to have more time to respond to requests for public information.
If the district chooses, it could delay the release of public information. The same applies to other government agencies with closed offices, even if employees continue to work from home.
Board members terminated Hill's contract during a special meeting held Monday afternoon. Her termination was the only item publicly discussed during the brief meeting. Her possible firing was originally intended to be discussed at a previous meeting, but members decided to table it to give district staff a chance to look it over first.
Hill was previously making more than $54,000 as a nurse for DISD.