New principals will soon take over as heads of four Denton ISD schools.
The decision was made official following a vote by the district's school board at its most recent regular meeting on April 27.
Claire Springer will be the first head of Sandbrock Ranch Elementary when it opens for the 2022-23 school year at a new housing development east of Krugerville.
Shelley Maxwell will take over Cross Oaks Elementary from Matt Preston, who was named the principal of the newly renamed Shultz Elementary.
Shelly Panter was raised from interim principal to head principal at Newton Rayzor Elementary. The post was vacated when former principal Cecilia Holt moved into her role as childhood education coordinator.
Tiffany Gonzalez, current assistant principal of Alexander Elementary, was named as the new principal at Houston Elementary. She will replace retiring principal Teresa Andress.
Claire Springer
Springer is the current assistant principal of Savannah Elementary. Her new post at Sandbrock Ranch Elementary will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.
She began teaching in Frisco ISD in 2011 and joined DISD in her current role four years later.
She is a 2007 graduate of Denton High.
Shelley Maxwell
Maxwell is currently the principal of Pauba Valley Elementary in Temecula Valley, California.
Her first official day in DISD will be July 1.
Her post in the Braswell High attendance zone will put her closer to family already living in the area, and her daughter will attend college in Texas this fall, according to a DISD press release.
Shelly Panter
Panter worked in Arlington ISD for three years before joining Borman Elementary as a teacher in 1997.
She worked there for eight years before becoming a consultant and eventually rejoining the district in 2012.
She was named assistant principal of Newton Rayzor in 2016.
Tiffany Gonzalez
Gonzalez started in DISD in 2004 as a kindergarten teacher at Rivera Elementary. She moved to Borman Elementary two years later, followed by W.S. Ryan Elementary in 2009.
She was named assistant principal of Alexander Elementary in 2011.