Denton ISD announced middle school students who opted for face-to-face instruction will be allowed to return to their campuses full-time beginning Sept. 21.
The decision was made following the first week of hybrid instruction at the middle school level, which will continue this week before full-time face-to-face instruction goes into effect .
Superintendent Jamie Wilson discussed the decision in a video, stating the first week of hybrid instruction was successful and that class sizes will still remain manageable due to 60% of students registering for face-to-face instruction.
“We had talked about having the middle school hybrid schedule go for a minimum of three weeks … we think we can accelerate that process a little bit,” Wilson said. “That is made possible because our first four days of hybrid instruction have gone very well. Our students, staff and parents have all done a really good job.”
Elementary school students who opted for face-to-face began full-time instruction last week. High school students will continue on the hybrid model “for the foreseeable future,” Wilson said.
Denton ISD is one of the school districts participating in Denton County Public Health’s school reporting system, where residents can view absenteeism and COVID-19 activity for both students and staff.