Eight Denton ISD campuses sustained enough storm damage to push back the reopening of campuses in the coming week.
Six of those schools will be closed for in-person and virtual classes Monday and Tuesday, but classes are expected to resume by Wednesday.
They are Adkins Elementary, Borman Elementary, Nelson Elementary, Strickland Middle and the Windle School for Young Children.
Hodge Elementary will be closed Monday only.
Harpool Middle School was the hardest hit and will remain closed for in-person classes until spring break begins at the end of day March 5. Virtual classes will resume for those students on Feb. 24, which means they will be learning remotely for eight days.
Harpool “sustained significant water damage to the entire first floor when a fires suppression system flooded the building,” according to the DISD website.
A post to the Harpool Middle School Facebook page Friday morning said, in response to parents’ inquiries, there wasn’t much else anyone could do to help.
“We have professional cleanup crews in the building working on the damage,” the post said in part. “With temperatures still below zero the condition in and around Harpool [is] very treacherous.”
Superintendent Jamie Wilson said on Wednesday it wasn’t yet clear how much damage had been sustained, but he cited burst fire suppression systems as his biggest fear regarding winter damage to campuses.
Most campuses sustained some level of damage, according to the district website.
Parents began to receive word about extended campus closures due to damage Thursday evening.
At least some of the officials from affected campuses were working to provide meals to students despite class cancellations early this next week. DISD had to cancel its scheduled Wednesday meal bundle distribution on Feb. 17 due to inclement weather.
Julie Zwahr, a DISD spokesperson, said district employees were reporting the loss of personal property stored on campuses during this week’s inclement weather.
Wilson, reached by phone Friday afternoon while he was inspecting damage to Strickland, said insurance adjustors began touring damaged campuses at 6 a.m. Friday.
He said it would still be a while before the district knew the full extent of damage. The hope of additional support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency remained, but Wilson said it’s always unclear how much FEMA will be able to help.
Federal help is dependent on how much need there is across the rest of the country.
“It’s really irrelevant,” Wilson said. “Our kids need to get in our buildings and learn and that’s what we’re doing.”