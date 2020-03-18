Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
In addition to daily distributions of food from schools, Denton ISD will soon make lunch deliveries to 26 additional locations across the district.
While schools are closed, many families who rely on federally funded breakfast and lunch for their kids would be out of luck if districts weren't distributing food daily.
Denton, Aubrey and Krum ISDs, to name a few, have announced meals will be available for daily pick up during small windows around meal times.
As of Wednesday morning, Denton ISD was providing breakfast and lunch to students for curbside pickup at 15 campuses spread across the district.
Beginning Thursday, Denton ISD will dispatch buses to non-campus locations across the district. Buses are set to be at all 26 locations at either noon or 12:30 p.m.
Aubrey and Krum ISDs were set to begin handing out food to their students Thursday morning.