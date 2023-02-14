School counselors at three campuses in Denton ISD earned statewide recognition for outstanding service to students.
The three Denton ISD campuses are McNair and Sam Houston elementary schools and Rodriguez Middle School.
The counselors are designated Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas, an award that is sponsored by the Texas School Counselor Association. The association is a division of the Texas Counseling Association.
The association selects schools for the honor when those campus counselors show continual improvement, leadership and engagement, and focus their expertise and talent through programs in students’ academic, personal, social and career development.
National School Counseling Week was Feb. 6-10. The award winners will be be recognized at the state association's Professional School Counselor Conference February in Round Rock, which ended Tuesday.
“These schools have shown the effectiveness of strong counseling programs that contribute to student success and development,” said TSCA President Jennifer Akins, the Senior Director of Guidance and Counseling in McKinney ISD. “School counselors who earn this designation have documented the importance of their programs and the positive impact they have on students’ lives and education. We are proud to honor these schools and their great counselors.”
Across the state, 275 campuses in 46 school districts earned the recognition this year.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.
Education reporter
