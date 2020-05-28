Classes at Denton ISD will start on Aug. 12 for the 2020-2021 academic year and summer school will begin on June 1.
“We will continue to explore options in the event that we have extended closures or anything like that,” Superintendent Jamie Wilson said in a video Monday. “Our plan is to continue with our current calendar to have that for you so you can plan accordingly.”
Those options include whether class instruction will be virtual only, in-person or a hybrid.
Online registration is available as usual, with more details coming in July. DISD offices will open May 26 to provide assistance and guidance for registration, but Wilson said they’re trying to work through as much as possible online rather than face-to-face.
Activities are available on the district’s website for voluntary learning opportunities for the summer as well.
“The goal here is for our students to keep their head in the game and we will catch them up when we see them in the fall,” Wilson said.