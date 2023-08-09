20210812_drc_news_DentonISD_05.JPG
Teachers and administrators welcome back students as their parents drop them off during the first day of the 2021-22 school year at Nette Shultz Elementary School.

 DRC file photo

There are lots of signs of growth in Denton ISD, and administrators are seeing one they predicted before the start of the 2023-24 school year. Denton ISD has already had to close enrollment in one of the elementary schools in the Braswell zone.

There are seven elementary schools in the Braswell zone: Cross Oaks, Providence, Paloma Creek, Bell, Union Park, Sandbrock Ranch and Savannah.

