Denton ISD school board members are slated to confirm a principal for the district's planned K-8 virtual academy during Tuesday's board meeting.
The principal-to-be was not named in the district's agenda posted ahead of the meeting, but they will likely be confirmed alongside other orders of business within board members' consent items Tuesday.
Once confirmed Tuesday, the principal will be tasked with interviewing candidates throughout April to staff the online-only school.
District officials previously announced the academy would likely be operational in time for the 2021-22 school year. It would be a stand-alone campus with its own online teachers and principal.
Unlike the district's existing remote learning model, ConnectedLearning, students in the academy would be enrolled as students and not be eligible to easily transfer in and out of remote learning.
Interested students would transfer into the campus in much the same way they would transfer between traditional schools within DISD.
District officials envision the academy as a way to accommodate students who aren't comfortable heading back to in-person classes in the coming school year, but the model could continue past the 2021-22 school year if students take to it and are successful.
Board members will also receive a report Tuesday evening regarding damage caused by Winter Storm Uri. Scant information was available in the district's agenda related to that ahead of Tuesday's meeting.
Tuesday's board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Those wishing to can watch a livestream of the meeting by following a link posted to the district's website homepage.