Denton ISD employees will soon see pay raises and one-time bonuses head their way following unanimous approval by school board members shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Employees can expect to see their pay increase and bonuses hit their bank accounts later this summer.
Most employees will see a roughly 2% bump in pay, and many will receive a $500 retention bonus paid with federal funds as a thank-you for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was talking to some teachers about just the $500, and they were so excited,” board member Barbara Burns said.
Pay raises will cost the district a projected $5.5 million more in the coming school year than the $217.1 million cost in the 2020-21 school year.
Derrick Jackson, a district spokesperson, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that roughly 4,300 employees would be eligible for the $500 payments, which would cost approximately $2.15 million in federal dollars.
District officials first publicly floated the proposals in May and were met by vocal support from board members.