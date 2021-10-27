Mariachi directors Jason Molina and Carrie Atkins have a roadmap to expand the mariachi program at Denton High School, but that involves breaking down stereotypes and getting students started early.
Denton High’s Mariachi Los Broncos currently has 15 students.
The name is a play on DHS’s mascot, and directors Jason Molina and Carrie Atkins have a roadmap to make the name better known.
Molina, mariachi instructor, and Atkins, director of orchestras and mariachi, have dedicated their time to bettering the program as much as they can.
Mariachi is a genre of Mexican music that includes the violin, trumpet, guitarrón, vihuela and guitar. Mariachi has elements of band, orchestra and choir, but the class is housed in Denton High’s orchestra program.
Denton ISD has been building up its mariachi instrument inventory over the past several years in order to expand mariachi across the district.
"Our [school] board very much supports mariachi," Jackie deMontmollin, director of fine arts at DISD said.
DHS and Ryan High School share instruments that are owned by the district and students then pay a rental fee that helps the district to maintain the instruments.
Molina said one of his intentions for the program is to get away from the negative stereotypes around mariachi.
"How we are portrayed in Hollywood for the most part is singing out of tune and really loud. People are usually swooshing them off their tables, but we’re musicians just like anyone else," Molina said. "So, it’s just like anything else, come in, give it a shot and see it’s a legitimate program just like jazz, band or orchestra."
Molina said he also wants more exposure of the program to Latino families because some are not up to date with the happenings in the community.
"These are hardworking people and sometimes they don’t have time to read the newspaper or see what’s on the news, so they don’t realize sometimes that this program is available for their kids," Molina said. "Sometimes they think it’s out of their league like [they] can’t pay for this or that, but if we can make it happen for their child to be in here, we are going to figure out how to."
Molina is a current student at the University of North Texas studying music. He’s been playing mariachi since he was young and now plays professionally with the Mariachi Quetzal, which he also directs. DeMontmollin contacted Molina to teach at DHS back in May.
"When she offered me the job I was like, fantastic because I had worked with her in 2019," Molina said. "The idea was, if there ever was an opening here in Denton to get the programs going, I was going to be all over it."
Molina is teaching mariachi to Ryan High, Braswell High and McMath Middle in addition to DHS, and he counts Atkins among his students.
"I get to be the teacher and the student at the same time and I’m loving it," Atkins said.
Atkins said her background in music helps her learn new instruments in mariachi, such as the guitarrón.
"It’s a lot of fun, I haven’t learned a new instrument in years, I would almost say decades," Atkins said. "Putting myself back in the students’ shoes has probably been a very healthy experience, and I can sympathize with my students a little more."
At the beginning of the year, Molina was unsure if he would be able to get students out of their shell. He is working on building confidence in his students so that they can be more extroverted.
"No one’s here to judge [them] about this stuff; we’re all in here to get better," Molina said. "With this program you need to have this confidence in you because you’re out there and you’re on an island. You can’t hide behind a section, [you’ve] got to be able to rely on each other and build trust with these guys."
The Mariachi Los Broncos recently held its first performance for elementary school kids. Atkins called the performance a highlight of this year.
"The sun hadn’t even risen yet [and the musicians were] all grumpy and tired and then the kids start showing up and we start playing and you watch that focus and confidence come through," Atkins said. "They kind of stood a little taller and I watched that confidence instantly rise in them. By the end they weren’t grumpy — they were giddy with excitement."
Lots of students were interested in joining the mariachi class this year but had schedule conflicts. Atkins is working with those students outside of the class. She has been squeezing in rehearsals with them wherever she can: during lunch, before school and after school.
As of now, the high school has one class for mariachi, but the directors have plans to grow that. Teaching the middle schoolers who will soon be incoming freshmen is a way the directors plan to expand their program. They hope to build a foundation so that they have students who come in and already know the basics of mariachi.
Molina believes there is nothing stopping his students from already competing this year. Molina said he would give them music for All-State and All-Region if it was available.
Molina wants his students out there competing whether they win or not. For him, it is about seeing what his students are capable of and exposing them to different music, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t think his students could be competitive.
"Not to toot our own horns, but I’m sure we could get a [top rating]," Molina said.