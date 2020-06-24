The Denton County Museum has been collecting stories from county residents documenting how COVID-19 has changed their lives.
The campaign, titled “Share Your Moments,” expands the museum’s archives to collect information related to the effects of the coronavirus. The county’s historians asked several questions:
- How has your daily life changed?
- What are you feeling during these unprecedented times?
- What has been the biggest challenge?
- What is your family doing as you spend time together?
To share your stories, photos, videos and art, post on the Denton County Facebook post, and use #DentonCountyCOVID19. You can also submit stories, art, photos and video by sending an email to COVID19Archives@DentonCounty.gov.