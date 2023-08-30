DRC_Stock_Guyer High School

Guyer High School

Guyer and Aubrey high schools claimed high spots on the US News & World Report Best High Schools in the nation for 2023-24.

Guyer High School ranked 2,654th on the publication’s national list, placing it in the top 15%. Aubrey High School placed 6,600th on the national list, putting it in the top 40%. Nearly 18,000 high schools were ranked using six factors that consider the school’s performance, state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.

