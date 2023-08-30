Guyer High School ranked 2,654th on the publication’s national list, placing it in the top 15%. Aubrey High School placed 6,600th on the national list, putting it in the top 40%. Nearly 18,000 high schools were ranked using six factors that consider the school’s performance, state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
(For the curious, the top-ranking high school in the nation is The Early College at Guilford, located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The best high school in Texas isn’t far from Denton or Aubrey: The School for the Talented and Gifted in Dallas.)
In Texas, public high schools prioritize college, career and military readiness. Vocational and military recruitment, or Reserve Officers Training Corps participation, wasn’t considered in the World Report rankings.
The publication said that the best high schools in the country educate students from a broad range of social and economic backgrounds. Schools with students who performed “above expectations” in their state’s academic assessments and earned qualifying scores in college-level claimed higher spots in the rankings.
What US News
had to say about Guyer High School
The ranking gave Guyer High School a grade of 84.9% on a 100% scale. Here’s why:
47% of Guyer students took at least one AP exam.
28% passed at least one AP exam.
57% of students are proficient in math.
71% are proficient in reading and science, which are separate categories.
The graduation rate is 100%.
“Guyer High School being named one of the best high schools in America is a testament to the hard work of our exceptional students, teachers, staff and families,” Superintendent Jamie Wilson said in a statement. “It takes a collective effort for our schools to be successful, and we are incredibly fortunate to have tremendous community partnerships that support us. We are very proud of everyone at Guyer for receiving this well-deserved recognition.”
US News noted that 45% of Guyer students are Hispanic, Black, Asian or are multiethnic.
What US News had to say about about Aubrey High SchoolThe ranking gave Aubrey High a score of 62.7 of 100%. Here’s why:
37% of Aubrey High students took at least one AP exam.
13% passed at least one AP exam.
40% of students are proficient in math.
62% are proficient in reading.
58% are proficient in science.
98% of students get a diploma.
“What an honor it is to be recognized as a ‘Best High School,’” Aubrey High School Principal Brett Phipps said. “Aubrey High School is an amazing place with outstanding students, teachers and parents all working together to provide a high-quality education for all students. We are committed to keep challenging ourselves to be world class in all our endeavors.”
Aubrey ISD Superintendent Dr. David Belding is excited about the U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools recognition as well.
“I’m really proud of our students, teachers and staff at Aubrey High School and throughout the district,” Dr. Belding said. “This is a great recognition of all their hard work and academic achievement.”
US News noted that 38% of Aubrey students are Hispanic, Black, Asian or are multiethnic.
