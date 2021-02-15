Denton ISD and many neighboring school districts were forced to cancel in-person classes for at least two days this week, and rolling power outages meant online classes weren’t viable.
Argyle, Denton and Sanger ISDs had already worked a day off for students into their academic calendars before inclement weather predictions rolled through North Texas this past week.
Krum ISD joined the mix with a Sunday announcement that classes would be canceled Monday and later canceled all classes — both virtual and in-person classes — for Tuesday and Wednesday. Argyle ISD announced Monday afternoon that classes for Tuesday and Wednesday were canceled. That decision also included virtual classes.
“We will evaluate the forecast, road conditions and electricity at the campuses before deciding on the status of school for Thursday,” according to an email sent to families. “If we decide to close schools on Thursday, all campuses will transition to asynchronous learning that day. We will send more information regarding the class expectations if schools are closed Thursday. The same will be the case for Friday.”
An inclement weather landing page for DISD Monday maintained the district’s policy to make weather-related decisions by 6:30 a.m. each day.
In a statement sent to parents Monday, Sanger Superintendent Tommy Hunter confirmed both in-person and remote classes would be canceled Tuesday, as well.
“Campuses and offices will not reopen until the current situation significantly improves,” Hunter wrote. “Based on guidance from [the Texas Education Agency], we must make day-to-day determinations regarding school closings.”
Families also won't be able to pick up their weekly Wednesday meal bundles from Denton ISD this week.
A notice sent to Denton ISD families Monday afternoon suggested people follow the district's social media channels for updated information.
Denton’s universities and college were forced into similar situations.
The University of North Texas confirmed Monday that classes would be canceled through Tuesday night.
During this closure all classes are cancelled, this includes online, hybrid, remote and partially remote classes as well as in-person classes at UNT’s locations in Denton and Frisco. Essential services will operate with skeletal crews.
Texas Woman’s University announced Saturday in-person classes at all three of its campuses would transition online where possible on Monday and Tuesday. An update Monday morning claimed “essential workers and others directed by supervisors are the only ones expected to work over [Monday and Tuesday].”
North Central Texas College in Denton announced Monday that, due to rolling power outages, students wouldn’t be expected to complete online class work and staff wouldn’t be working remotely. NCTC previously confirmed over the weekend that in-person classes would move online for both Monday and Tuesday.