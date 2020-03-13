Denton, Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Ponder, Pilot Point, Sanger and Lake Dallas ISDs have announced closures for the next week as a precaution for COVID-19 spread.
Schools in those districts, along with community and school-related competitions, have been postponed during this time. All school and administration buildings will be closed.
Telena Wright, the superintendent of Argyle ISD, said the district’s custodial services have done deep cleans of their schools and buses this week and will continue to do so. Aubrey ISD is doing deep cleans Friday and will do more in six to eight weeks, using an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect its schools, buses and classrooms.
Liberty Christian School has extended its spring break and has canceled on- and off-campus activities from March 16 to 22, according to its website.
The Selwyn School has canceled classes through March 30, according to its website.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement that pausing classroom teaching will help manage local transmission of the new coronavirus. He said postponing in-class teaching will help people self-monitor for symptoms of the virus and minimize spread.
As of Friday morning, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Denton County.