Marchers in Denton’s Black Lives Matter movement have sometimes pitted the rise in police funding against the decline in education funding during their walk-and-talks on Denton streets over the past few weeks.
The broad idea linking the two budget trends could hold sway in Denton, which is filled with both schoolteachers and college professors regularly asked to do more with less. Yet, Christopher Umunna, a University of North Texas student and Denton resident, noticed that the slow decline of education funding and its effects on basic human needs seem to have escaped people’s attention.
“It becomes normalized that school supply lists are so expensive, or that some kids have school lunch debts,” Umunna said in an interview this week. “People just don’t see it as a problem when it is.”
He is a member of Our Path Forward, an activist group that is marching to protest police brutality but is also setting up service projects and discussion groups to read and study the issues that have led to the nationwide crisis.
Millions have taken to the streets since George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. But marchers remember many other victims, too, chanting such names as Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police on March 13 in Kentucky, and Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by Atlanta police on June 12.
Umunna remembers fellow students in middle school skipping lunch altogether because they had school lunch debt.
“It shouldn’t be that way — that they not provide any food for the eight hours they’re in our buildings,” he said.
In addition, sometimes basic needs change, and leaders don’t seem to catch up, he said.
When he arrived at UNT, for example, Umunna didn’t have a good laptop or tablet computer. Many professors expected students to have that equipment to do the work. Some made accommodations or other assistance for students who didn’t have computers, but in his experience, that has been spotty.
Umunna noticed that one student, who happened to be white, got assistance getting the computer needed. He tried to retrace that student’s steps.
“I don’t know what that student went through, but it wasn’t there for me,” Umunna said.
Students can check out laptops from the library, but the penalty for a late return is expensive, he added.
Queen Janata Montgomery said school curriculum falls short, too. Montgomery has helped organize several local marches. She is also active with the Denton County Community Remembrance Project, a grassroots group that has shed light on the county’s dark history of lynchings and is working on related educational and restorative projects.
Black history gets short shrift in elementary, secondary and higher education. Sometimes it’s flat-out wrong, Montgomery said.
“My people, we didn’t all come over on slave ships,” she said.
There’s plenty of scholarship, so it’s not hard to think that some of the misinformation is willful, she added.
In addition, the recent call by activists to make Juneteenth a national holiday stems from continued, profound racial misunderstandings locally and nationwide. Texas Sen. John Cornyn recently announced he would introduce bipartisan legislation to designate the holiday.
In other words, Montgomery said, the value for both blacks and whites to know our history is clear.
Umunna said one other important element is missing, and that starts in school, too.
“Sometimes, I was afraid to raise my hand when I had a question in class,” Umunna said. “I don’t want to be that person who doesn’t get it, or who makes it difficult.”
In other words, individuals learn at an early age to not speak up.
“We apply that same ‘fitting in’ mentality,” Umunna said.
Activists who call for abolition, not just reform, are setting aside the fear of calling attention to problems, he added.
“We can’t afford to have that fear,” Umunna said.