Castor Martin knows someone nominated him for this summer’s Washington Youth Summit on the Environment. But he’s not sure just who recommended he get an invitation.
“I asked around with my teachers and people I know,” said Martin, a 16-year-old aspiring marine biologist who’s entering his senior year at Braswell High School. “Some of them hadn’t ever heard of the summit. I still don’t know who put a good word in for me.”
The summit’s selection committee considers nominees’ SAT or ACT scores. To get an invitation, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Delegates can earn college credit while in the program.
He’s spending this week with researchers, thinkers and other American high school students who share a commitment to the planet at George Mason University in Virginia. The university presents the summit along with the National Geographic Society and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, bringing the brightest minds in environmental science to the D.C. campus for an intensive camp with tomorrow’s planet protectors. Students, who are referred to as delegates, will spend the week doing hands-on work with industry leaders, international conservation experts, research scientists and Washington insiders.
Martin said the summit will give him more experience and connections for his future.
“I want to go to college for marine biology,” said Martin, who has taken Advanced Placement courses throughout high school. “I figured something on the environment would be helpful for a marine biology career. And I felt that this summit was a perfect opportunity to gain a higher understanding of the environment and conservation.”
Of the ocean and its strange and alien creatures, Martin said mythology has made him wonder: “What is all down there? I mean, since we’ve discovered not even a double-digit percentage of our oceans.”
Martin is attending this week’s program with high achievers, summit officials said. The program selects students who are interested in ecology, conservation and sustainability. In 2021, the Pew Research Center released its findings on Americans’ views and feelings about climate change and its expected impact on the planet. The center found, though, that Martin’s generation and millennials are the groups that are more active in addressing climate change — online and in the streets.
Martin said he’d like to see people address climate change and pollution because of how both impact wildlife and humankind. He especially worries about the future of ocean life. The delegates at the youth summit are sure to have a wealth of opinions about the future of the planet, but Martin said what happens in the water, in the soil and the air happens to all living things. People have the ability to innovate and make changes, though.
“Seeing just how much it impacts all the different fish and species in the ocean is a big concern,” he said. “Just how it harms them and then takes away habitats. I think that, slowly, over the years, we have been going onto the right track. But I still don’t think that we’re close enough yet. And I don’t think that enough people understand how important it is. And that this stuff is real and it’s happening.”
Martin has snorkeled in the Bahamas, a trip that put him up close with shoreline flora and fauna.
He’d love to have an aquarium at home, but hasn’t been able to convince his parents to take a chance on it.
“I always asked my parents if I can get a fish or another animal to keep in my room and take care of, but they always see it as too much of responsibility,” he said.
That’s where his relatives come in.
“Any time I go over to my aunt and uncle’s, they have my cousin and he keeps his aquarium there,” he said. “I like to always go in there and look at his fish” — and a recent acquisition, a softshell turtle.
Martin hasn’t made any hard and fast decisions about what he’ll do professionally. Right now, he’s preparing for the work that could be out there. At Braswell, he’s studied aquatic science, which included a good portion of chemistry.
He was looking forward to spending this week soaking up the classes and activities.
“I’m actually looking forward to meeting different people from different states around the country, and I am excited to learn more about the things in the environment,” he said last week. “I am looking forward to go to the National Aquarium.”
The National Aquarium in Baltimore is a bonanza of marine life discovery and knowledge, with exhibits focusing on the creatures and ecosystems in our waterways, from kelp forests to jellyfish habitats.
“Yeah,” Martin said. “I’m really looking forward to that trip.”