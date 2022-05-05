U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia recently gave her alma mater, Texas Woman’s University, $50,000 to launch a scholarship aimed at service-minded students.
Garcia — who earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from TWU in 1972 before earning a master’s degree in political science from TWU in 1983 — represents Texas’ 29th district in Congress.
Garcia didn’t return a call to her office for an interview.
“Texas Woman’s University empowered me to aim high and believe in myself as a young female student,” Garcia said in a statement. “Their high-quality and affordable education gave me the tools necessary to be successful. It’s an honor to gift my alma mater these funds and help a new wave of bright public policy students reach their full potential. With the proper resources, these students will be tomorrow’s leaders.”
The gift establishes an endowment in the congresswoman’s name that will generate scholarships in perpetuity for Texas Woman’s undergraduate students, and commemorates the 50th anniversary of Garcia receiving her undergraduate degree. The scholarship will benefit students who aspire to public service and who come from traditionally underrepresented groups in local, state and federal politics.
Garcia announced the gift during the university’s 2022 homecoming activities, and the congresswoman issued a challenge for classmates and others to match her donation.
The endowment will fund one yearly scholarship beginning in fall 2022.
To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients must be undergraduates enrolled full time at TWU, and be from a historically underrepresented group in U.S. politics. Eligibility also requires that applicants aspire to a career in public service and have financial need.
“We are honored that Congresswoman Garcia chose to establish this endowment at Texas Woman’s,” Chancellor Carine M. Feyten, Ph.D., said. “As a woman who herself overcame barriers on her path to a successful career in public service, she serves as a shining example for others to emulate, and her gift will help students with obstacles of their own to one day step into leadership for their communities.”
In 2018, Garcia was one of two Latinas in Texas to become the first to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to that, she blazed a trail as the first Hispanic and first woman to be elected to the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.
A native of Palito Blanco, a small South Texas farming community, Garcia grew up with nine siblings. Her parents struggled financially. After she earned her degrees at TWU, Garcia went on to earn a law degree from Texas Southern University in Houston.
From there, she embarked on a public service career. She worked as a social worker, a municipal court judge and city controller. In addition to serving on the Harris County Commissioner’s Court, Garcia was elected to the Texas Senate.