Calling all bookworms: The Denton Record-Chronicle continues its in-house community book club in April.
Jean Greenlaw, the columnist who writes our monthly book column, “Book Talk,” joins Features Editor Lucinda Breeding in Club Book Talk.
The community book club takes up it’s next book, The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson.
The novel follows Troublesome Creek, where residents have to scratch and claw for for everything — except books. Roosevelt’s Kentucky Pack Horse Library Project gives Troublesome Creek its very own traveling librarian, Cussy Mary Carter.
Cussy’s not only a “book woman.” She’s also the last of her kind, her skin a shade of blue unlike most anyone else. Not everyone wants Cussy’s family or the Library Project, and a Blue is often blamed for any whiff of trouble. If Cussy wants to bring the joy of books to the hills of Troublesome Creek, she’s going to have to confront prejudice as old as the Appalachian Mountains.
The novel is inspired by two true stories — the blue-skinned people of Kentucky and the Kentucky Pack Horse Library of the 1930s.
Readers can pick up a copy of The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek at their favorite local bookstore, online or from the Denton Public Library.
Then join Greenlaw, Breeding and a panel of readers for a live stream discussion of the novel. To join us, visit our Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April. 23. To join our Club Book Talk email list, send an email to Breeding at cbreeding@dentonrc.com.
Check out Greenlaw’s latest Book Talk column here: http://bit.ly/2IMgKHO.