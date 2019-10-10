A park ranger will teach a class on cooking with a Dutch oven at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Isle du Bois unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4137 in Pilot Point. The class will meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater. Attendees can watch and learn, as well as sample the meal cooked in the Dutch oven. The program is weather dependent. All park programs are free and open to the public with paid entrance fee —$7 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under get in free.
Registration isn’t required. Park programs subject to changes or cancellations. Call the park for the most up to date information. For more information, call Rick Torres at 940-686-2148, ext. 237.