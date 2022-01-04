20200415_drc_news_stock_6.jpg
The city of Denton will host a college and career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. 

Attendees are advised to "dress to impress" to talk to college recruiters and employers who are seeking entry-level employees.

Recruiters will attend from:

  • University of North Texas
  • Texas Woman's University
  • North Central Texas College
  • Baylor University
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • Hardin-Simmons University
  • Dallas Baptist University
  • Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
  • Grambling University

Employers will attend from various industries:

  • Wedding and event planning
  • Police work - Denton Police Department
  • Abuse awareness programs - Denton County Friends of the Family
  • Workforce programs - Snelling, Workforce Solutions, United Way of Denton County
  • College awareness and assistance programs - UNT Trio-Talent Search

More employers are expected to participate, and attendees can bring their families. The event will include crafts, food and door prizes.

 

