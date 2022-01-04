Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 8:20 pm
Denton City Hall.
The city of Denton will host a college and career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
Attendees are advised to "dress to impress" to talk to college recruiters and employers who are seeking entry-level employees.
Recruiters will attend from:
Employers will attend from various industries:
More employers are expected to participate, and attendees can bring their families. The event will include crafts, food and door prizes.
