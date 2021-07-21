Rev. Rigo Cruz, pastor of Casa Adobes, right, and Rev. Dave Smith, pastor of GracePointe Church, are shown with the school supplies the churches will give away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at GracePointe Church, where both congregations worship. The backpacks are for elementary school students who need help getting the school year started. The church is accepting donations of school supplies and money to purchase more supplies. To donate supplies, drop off parcels at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial donations can be made on the church website at https://gracepointedenton.com/giving/
Staff members and leaders at GracePointe Church have talked about a school supply give-away for the last four or five years, a pastor said. Then came COVID-19 and its attendant economic miseries.
The local church teamed up with its closest neighbor — a Spanish-speaking congregation — to give away backpacks full of school supplies for families of elementary school students. The giveaway will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 29 at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St.
"This is a learn-as-we-go kind of thing," said the Rev. David Smith, senior pastor at GracePointe. "We partnered with Casa Adobes, the Spanish Church that meets here at our church in the afternoon (for Sunday worship). We’re going to have 500 backpacks, maybe more. It's going to be first come, first served. As long as supplies last."
Smith said Casa Adobes had a small school supply giveaway before COVID-19 shuttered schools and led to hybrid classes that split virtual classrooms with in-person classrooms. Seeing local families affected by the pandemic brought the idea back up for the church.
Rev. Rigo Cruz, pastor of Casa Adobes, right, and Rev. Dave Smith, pastor of GracePointe Church, are shown with the school supplies the churches will give away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at GracePointe Church, where both congregations worship. The backpacks are for elementary school students who need help getting the school year started. The church is accepting donations of school supplies and money to purchase more supplies. To donate supplies, drop off parcels at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial donations can be made on the church website at https://gracepointedenton.com/giving/
Rev. Rigo Cruz, pastor of Casa Adobes, right, and Rev. Dave Smith, pastor of GracePointe Church, are shown with the school supplies the churches will give away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at GracePointe Church, where both congregations worship. The backpacks are for elementary school students who need help getting the school year started. The church is accepting donations of school supplies and money to purchase more supplies. To donate supplies, drop off parcels at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial donations can be made on the church website at https://gracepointedenton.com/giving/
Rev. Rigo Cruz, pastor of Casa Adobes, left, and Rev. Dave Smith, pastor of GracePointe Church, are shown with the school supplies the churches will give away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at GracePointe Church, where both congregations worship. The backpacks are for elementary school students who need help getting the school year started. The church is accepting donations of school supplies and money to purchase more supplies. To donate supplies, drop off parcels at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial donations can be made on the church website at https://gracepointedenton.com/giving/
Rev. Rigo Cruz, pastor of Casa Adobes, right, and Rev. Dave Smith, pastor of GracePointe Church, are shown with the school supplies the churches will give away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at GracePointe Church, where both congregations worship. The backpacks are for elementary school students who need help getting the school year started. The church is accepting donations of school supplies and money to purchase more supplies. To donate supplies, drop off parcels at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial donations can be made on the church website at https://gracepointedenton.com/giving/
Rev. Rigo Cruz, pastor of Casa Adobes, right, and Rev. Dave Smith, pastor of GracePointe Church, are shown with the school supplies the churches will give away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at GracePointe Church, where both congregations worship. The backpacks are for elementary school students who need help getting the school year started. The church is accepting donations of school supplies and money to purchase more supplies. To donate supplies, drop off parcels at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial donations can be made on the church website at https://gracepointedenton.com/giving/
Rev. Rigo Cruz, pastor of Casa Adobes, left, and Rev. Dave Smith, pastor of GracePointe Church, are shown with the school supplies the churches will give away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at GracePointe Church, where both congregations worship. The backpacks are for elementary school students who need help getting the school year started. The church is accepting donations of school supplies and money to purchase more supplies. To donate supplies, drop off parcels at the church, located at 3000 E. McKinney St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial donations can be made on the church website at https://gracepointedenton.com/giving/
Jeff Woo
"So we felt like last year being a tough year for people and families, we tried to think of some ways to meet a need," Smith said. "With school being such a tough thing for families, we wanted to find a way to help families and their kids. I wanted to do a backpack drive for the last four or five years. After COVID, we've been looking for ways to re-engage with people."
The backpack giveaway will happen outside the church so that families can line up and get a pack. Each backpack has enough supplies to get students started - scissor, glue, crayons, paper and more.
"We might have some supplies for middle school students, but we've focused on elementary students," Smith said.
Supplies are limited, and Smith said the two churches hope to serve as many children as they can.
"We're kind of worried that there might be a lot more people who come than we can help, but we're going to help whoever we can," Smith said.
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.