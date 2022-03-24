Special education teacher Lisa Hoyles-Taylor and pre-K teacher Tabatha Griffith had dreamed of earning their master’s degrees, but neither could take the time away from their work at a local charter school or their family.
Then came a partnership between their employer North Texas Collegiate Academy and a teacher development platform, BloomBoard, and Oklahoma Christian University gave Hoyles-Taylor and Griffith a chance to earn the degrees they’d deferred.
The partnership, with the help of federal elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds, set the two women (and 17 other teachers in the school) on a path using a practice called micro-credentialing, which allows each of them to study a degree in curriculum and instruction. Hoyles-Taylor and Griffith are able to do some of their studies virtually. The rest, though, happens in their classrooms.
“This program is all about job-embedded study,” said Lisa Stanley, the superintendent of the academy, a charter school founded 21 years ago. The school chiefly serves at-risk students in pre-K through eighth grade. Many of the students are from non-English speaking homes.
“For our teachers who are focused on (social-emotional learning), the job-embedded approach is especially valuable,” Stanley said. “SEL was important before the pandemic, and the pandemic has only amplified the importance of this kind of learning.”
Griffith, a working mother, said the program’s unique model was the reason she took the plunge.
“Personally, I probably wouldn’t have done this unless it was job-embedded,” she said. “It’s good for me, and it’s also good for my family. Being able to work and parent without having to go into a classroom was what made this something I could do.”
Hoyles-Taylor said she’d long wanted to earn a master’s.
“I wanted to get my master’s, but my husband was diagnosed with cancer, and I had to put it aside,” she said. “But it was still there, something I wanted to do for a long time. I’m always asking ‘What more can I do for my students? How can I help them find their sparkle?’ This opportunity came along and I thought, ‘I’m 50. Life has begun. I always want to better myself. I don’t want to be basic.’ So I decided to do it.”
All 19 faculty members will study curriculum and instruction, and each one will eventually choose a focus. With parental and family permission, the teachers in the program record themselves in their classes, putting the theories into practice.
The teachers who agreed to pursue a master’s degree through Oklahoma Christian and BloomBoard’s program made another commitment: the partnership and federal funds pay the full cost of the program and the teachers agree to stay an additional year after they complete the degree. Academy faculty work on a standard one-year contract.
“They will stay for two full years,” Stanley said. “We had already been working on teacher retention before the pandemic. We had been looking at ways to be more teacher-friendly. Teacher retention is important in any school. But our students score higher than average on the Adverse Childhood Experience test. If a teacher leaves after a year, that’s one more person who’s abandoned them. These students really, truly need that consistency from their teachers. All students do, but our students’ need for that consistent, loving teacher is amplified.”
Most of the teachers who signed on for the micro-credential program are the first in their families to attend and graduate from college. Achieving a master’s degree is more than a personal accomplishment.
“I look at it this way,” Griffith said. “I’m doing this, and my kids see me doing it and they learn that they can do it, too.”
Stanley said the partnership is an investment in the academy’s credo: Love first, teach second. Stanley said she doesn’t put all of her hiring decisions on resumes. Resumes loaded with degrees don’t teach children. Teachers do, through connection and affection for their young charges.
“You can have the greatest resume out there and not be a good teacher,” Stanley said. “It’s about that relationship with the students. And we’d rather get good teachers and staff in here who are talented and passionate, and then invest in them.”
The academy just told its para-educational staff — classroom assistants who largely don’t have college educations — the academy will cover college costs for them, too. Stanley said teaching and classroom assistants often make less than $30,000 a year.
“We think that investing in our people is good for everyone,” she said. “A teacher with more education can move up into administration. Why wouldn’t we invest in our people?”