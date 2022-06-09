Employers need workers with skills. But those skills are just as social and emotional as they are intellectual.
The Denton Economic Development Partnership brought North Texas college presidents and the superintendent of Denton ISD together Thursday morning to find out how educators will prepare students for a workplace that can turn on a dime.
The partnership is a joint initiative between the city and Denton Chamber of Commerce. The breakfast brought investors and community leaders together for a conversation about the changing needs of American students and the jobs awaiting their talents.
Aaron Demerson, the commissioner who represents employers on the Texas Workforce Commission, moderated the panel.
Demerson asked a lot of questions, but his first query earned responses that were both impassioned and optimistic.
“We’ve been built building a cohort of industry leaders to say what is missing,” said North Central Texas College Chancellor G. Brent Wallace. “What is the thing that you need beyond even just the technical skill set itself? Because we can provide you with welders. We can provide you with HVAC technicians and plumbers. But what is that other piece that’s missing? What we continue to hear is: the soft skill set. We continue to hear there is a disconnect between the formal degree and the ability to apply that degree in the workplace.”
Wallace said business leaders describe employees who can do the work. They can weld, they can repair and install plumbing. Younger workers can competently install air conditioners and tackle complicated mechanical problems. What’s missing, employers say, is time management, etiquette and teamwork. That’s the interpersonal aspect of work educators and employers call “soft skills.”
Denton ISD superintendent Jamie Wilson said today’s students aren’t getting their first paying jobs at as young of an age as their parents and grandparents. Because they’re joining the workforce later, and with different values, that means both schools and workplaces are having to adapt while still demanding creativity and teamwork from workers.
“Everybody think about your first paying job,” Wilson said. “What was your very first job, and how old were you? When I answer that question myself, I was 12 years old and my family was in agriculture. Hulling cotton in a field. It was getting up early, working hard and getting paid for that, maybe, or just get lunch if it was at your granddad’s house. I think that we all learned skills at a much younger age than our current generations are learning skills.”
Wilson said schools are having to coach students to prepare for work, teaching responsibility and technological competence. Schools are also having to broach etiquette with students. But the business community can help schools prepare for work.
“What they see is this,” Wilson said, holding up his smartphone. “I think we have to understand that those skills are not being taught at home anymore. We have to work on them in our public schools each and every day. And we have to understand where they think the world is going, because they would rather just earn all their money through this device ... so I think as a workforce development group, what we do in K-12 public schools is that we have to recognize that some of the things kids used to get outside of school, they’re not getting outside of school. We have to do it within school and we have to reach out to you for partnerships to help us get in that work environment earlier in the form of internships or shadowing.”
Carine Feyten, the chancellor of Texas Woman’s University, said the workplace has to be more flexible.
“This is the first time in history that we actually have five different generations in the workplace,” Feyten said. “First time ever. So you have the traditionalists who were born before World War II to the Gen Zs. And the majority of the workforce, I don’t have to tell you — you know this — is millennials.”
Feyten reminded the attendees that millennials came of age during the digital revolution, with hyper-personal communication tailored to them according to their preferences.
“But I would also say that this is not a negative thing,” Feyten said. “It’s not sort of like a deficit. I like to think of this as a special opportunity for these all these generations to bring their different expertise. The boomers are supposed to be like the responsible ones, which is interesting because they used to be the ‘me’ generation. They know their own soft skills for their generation. They just don’t know the soft skills of all the other generations.”
University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk said college professors used to balk at teaching soft skills. Now, he said, faculty and staff on college campuses are more mindful of the students and their idiosyncrasies. UNT has completely reorganized its career counseling and preparation.
“We’re making a commitment,” Smatresk said. “Every freshman who walks through our door this year will get the opportunity to explore careers, will have a resume developed in their freshman year where they can begin adding those soft skills that they’re gaining. We’ll have career coaches alongside of advisers, alongside of faculty. We’re giving them that combination of cognate and soft skill and professional development they need. And hopefully, by the time they leave, especially our first-generation [college students], they have the skills they need.”