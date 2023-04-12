Tuesday night's Denton ISD school board meeting delved into a discussion over the district's math and science curricula — a board member asked if trustees have the authority to strip content from them, and if the board has the authority to change teachers' lesson plans.
Place 3 school board member Amy Bundgus told the board and Denton ISD administrators Tuesday night that parents approached her with concerns that the district's math and science curricula — STEMscopes Math and STEMscopes Science, which are products sold by Accelerate Learning — promote content about gender identity, sexual orientation and race.
The short answer to Bundgus' questions is that, yes, school board members can ask the district's curriculum team to amend curricula. But they can't alter a teacher's lesson plans, although there is legislation moving through the Texas Legislature that could change that, Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said.
Wilson explained that teachers are permitted to coordinate materials and plans for their students, relying on their professional training and credentials and their understanding of their students' needs. Teachers are given the flexibility to create lesson plans that align with state standards, but take students' progress and educational needs into account.
"There is legislation now that will possibly take that away from teachers, and I think we're going to hear about that across the area," Wilson said.
The discussion surrounded an item in the meeting's agenda: a request to approve the certification of the district's Instructional Materials Allotment and the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills form.
Without the approval, which is required yearly by the Texas Education Agency, the school district can't order materials or request funding for the 2023-24 school year.
The board already approved the curricula the district is using currently. The item in the consent agenda was an operational requirement from the state.
Although the item didn't expressly mention STEMscopes curricula, prior to the discussion, several speakers told school board members during an open forum that they suspected the math and science curriculum promotes teaching on gender identity, sexual orientation and critical race theory.
Multiple speakers mentioned that the program's parent company, Accelerate Learning, includes a diversity statement on its website. One speaker took issue with the company's affirming stance and financial contributions to Black Lives Matter, which is mentioned several times in the company's diversity statement.
Most of the speakers who raised objections to the STEMscopes curricula on Tuesday night having been attending board meetings for at least the last year to demand that the district remove books from campus libraries and classrooms that they believe are pornographic.
One of the frequent speakers, Terry Senne, is currently up for election to represent Place 6 on the Denton school board. Senne will be on the ballot on May 6.
"The parents that speak to me are sending their kids to school and going off to work, and they're trusting that their kids are being taught math," Bundgus said.
"But are their children actually being taught that? That's what I want to know," said board President Mia Price, the Place 4 board member.
"The answer is we don't know," Bundgus said. "I can't see the curriculum. I got this packet Friday night, and I spent Easter reading it, looking for curriculum. So all I've got is what STEMscopes says they put out there.
"And parents have come to me and have said, 'My God, is this what I'm sending my kids to school to hear?' And if it's not, fantastic. But I've got nothing to go off of except STEMscopes website and these documents."
Bundgus said she shares the concerns parents alerted her about.
Wilson told the board that they could vote against approving the certification, but that it would come with a cost.
"It's completely up to the board," he said. "If you choose not to certify the Instructional Materials Allotment and the TEKS certification, just know we don't have curriculum for next year."
Neither the school board members nor administrators were able to produce any examples of a math or science lesson that broaches gender identity, sexual orientation, race or critical race theory in local classrooms.
Members of the curriculum staff explained that districts adopt curricula on a schedule mandated by the state. The last science curriculum adoption was in 2014. The district's core math curriculum is through Pearson, although its contract has expired since the last adoption.
Officials added STEMscopes as a supplement in 2020 and curriculum administrators said STEMscopes is on the TEA's list of approved products.
"I'm assuming STEMscopes curriculum has changed and evolved since 2014," Bundgus said. "I'm not clear on why math needs to incorporate gender, sexual orientation and systemic racism, and why a company that's giving money to very questionable organizations is providing something we're paying for."
Sandra Brown, the Denton ISD director of elementary curriculum, said STEMscopes math ticked all the boxes for TEA.
"STEMscopes math is the only one that 100% aligned to our math standards," she said. "And you know, Ms. Bundgus, I haven't seen that in the in the curriculum, and that's certainly not something we would have."
Brown said the district's curriculum writing team meets during the summer, and could change curriculum according to the board's direction.
"I think it's also important to say that every curriculum selected is utilized to teach the standards. Period," said Assistant Superintendent of Academic Programs Susannah O'Bara.
"And you don't adopt any resource and go page by page. It's the professional educator, the curriculum team, using their expertise to align that for the standards. Day in and day out."
Charles Stafford, Place 5 trustee, pointed out that the TEA is led by an appointed official.
"What's our recourse?" Stafford said. "One thing I want to be sure everybody's clear on is that TEA is operated by somebody called the commissioner of education who is a gubernatorial appointee. He doesn't do anything without the governor's approval. Why they would let any questionable policy through only the commissioner of education would know."
Place 6 Trustee Jim Alexander moved to approve the certification, and the trustees voted in favor, with Bundgus casting sole vote against the measure.
The public had the last word. Speaker Donna Smith, who has pressed the board to remove books with sexually explicit content from school libraries for the last year, chastised the board for their vote during the final open forum.
"Wow, that was pretty much unbelievable," Smith said, as some in the gallery nodded their agreement. "Very likely, some of the parents who do want vouchers, this would be why."
After a brief exchange with Wilson, who said she was attending to discuss books, Smith said vouchers make sense.
"If we have curricula and books that are in our library that are promoting ungodly things, this is a problem. If you vote for it, this is your baby. How you hurt my baby, my grandbabies, and the people in this room, their babies, you will be held accountable for it. There is a judge," Smith said.
Kristine Bray, another speaker, countered the other speakers, recalling her education in a conservative private Christian school.
"We read Elie Wiesel's book Night, a book that covers in very graphic detail the horrors of the Holocaust, and the sexual assaults and murders that happened around that. We have books like Dune, which includes several descriptions of childhood sexual awakenings in our library, or James Joyce's classic Ulysses right in our school library," she said.
"In my conservative Christian school, nobody objected. We read the classic To Kill a Mockingbird, which contains graphic histories of racism, descriptions of lynching and discusses rape. And it was a required book. We read books by gay authors like Oscar Wilde and discuss as part of the curriculum, although our school made a point to say that they didn't necessarily support homosexuality, how it was reflected in the text."
