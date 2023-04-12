Denton ISD admin stock
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Tuesday night's Denton ISD school board meeting delved into a discussion over the district's math and science curricula — a board member asked if trustees have the authority to strip content from them, and if the board has the authority to change teachers' lesson plans. 

Place 3 school board member Amy Bundgus told the board and Denton ISD administrators Tuesday night that parents approached her with concerns that the district's math and science curricula — STEMscopes Math and STEMscopes Science, which are products sold by Accelerate Learning — promote content about gender identity, sexual orientation and race.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags