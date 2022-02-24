Area school districts will open their campuses Friday as temperatures climb above freezing. Some districts decided on a delay.
Argyle
Argyle ISD students start their school day at the typical time.
Denton
Denton ISD will open its campuses on a two-hour delay, with buses running normal routes. The school day will end at the normal time and both breakfast and lunch options will be served for students.
Students who attend the LaGrone Advanced Technology Center on a half-day basis on the morning schedule will report to their home campus, and afternoon part-time students will attend on their typical schedule.
Denton ISD elementary school students should report to their homeroom classes, and middle schoolers should report to their third-period classes. High schoolers will report to their second-period classes and follow their “B-day” schedule.
Krum
Krum ISD will open on a two-hour delay. Buses will run their typical routes and breakfast will be served.
The Krum Early Education Center will open at 9:40 a.m. Hattie Dyer and Blanche Dodd elementary schools will open at 9:55 a.m.
Krum Middle School and Krum High School will open at 10 a.m.
Sanger
Sanger ISD is operating on a two-hour delay Friday, with buses running two hours later than usual. The district announced Thursday that officials will assess road conditions after the sun comes up Friday morning in case further changes need to be made.
Texas Woman’s University
TWU officials announced Thursday that classes at both Denton and Dallas campuses would continue virtually on Friday Residence halls will stay open.
University of North Texas
UNT said Frisco and Denton campuses will reopen Friday. Classes will proceed as normal.
