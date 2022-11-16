WOQ7DSGIMRB6JJ4RX3QD4HFF4Y.jpg
People walk around as police cars remain on the scene after no threat was found at UNT’s Health Science Center in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

 Shafkat Anowar/DMN

The lockdown over a “potential for violence” at a University of North Texas campus in Fort Worth was lifted Wednesday afternoon after officials said a person thought to be carrying a weapon actually had camera equipment.

The school’s Health Science Center, in the 3500 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, announced the lockdown about 12:40 p.m.

