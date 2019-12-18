Calling all bookworms: The Denton Record-Chronicle will launch its in-house community book club in 2020.
Jean Greenlaw, the columnist who writes our monthly book column, Book Talk, joins Features Editor Lucinda Breeding in Club Book Talk.
The community book club begins with Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing.
The novel follows a solitary woman in a small North Carolina town. Mysterious and standoffish Kya Clark draws unwanted attention when one of the town’s young men turns up dead. Kya’s yearning for love and acceptance puts her in the path of two men.
Readers can pick up a copy of Where the Crawdads Sing at their favorite local bookstore, online or from the Denton Public Library.
Then join Greenlaw, Breeding and a panel of readers for a livestream discussion of the novel. To join us, visit our Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Check out Greenlaw's latest Book Talk column here: http://bit.ly/35NIWDW.