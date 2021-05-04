Aubrey ISD
Groundbreaking
Aubrey ISD held a groundbreaking for additions and renovations to Aubrey High School on April 21.
Work on the new band hall, choir hall and auditorium additions are the final pieces of the district's bond passed in 2017.
The band hall will be 3,000 square feet, and the current band hall will be renovated into a suite of practice rooms, dressing rooms and prop storage.
The choir hall, which will serve the newly established choir program, will be off the existing cafeteria and include 1,000 square feet of space.
The new 28,000 square foot, 710-seat auditorium will house an orchestra pit, prop room and 1,000 square foot black box theater.
Argyle ISD
Band sweepstakes
The Argyle High wind ensemble and symphonic bands were each awarded straight superior ratings during the recent UIL competitions.
Additionally, the AHS band was awarded its 20th consecutive sweepstakes recognition.
AHS was crowned the state champion in its division for its efforts.
Wrestling
AHS senior wrestler Cullen Davee won the 170-lb state championship on April 23.
Junior Jax Ernest took 5th place in the 182-lb class. Overall, the AHS wrestling team took 14th place in its division.
Area
Meeting announcement
The Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association will next meet virtually on May 7 at 9:45 a.m.
All retired school personnel are invited. Retired Denton ISD teacher Pat Cheek will be guest speaking.
She will discuss how the Denton Women's Interracial Fellowship, of which she was a member, helped Denton.
It was recently announced that DISD's newest middle school would be named in Cheek's honor.
Contact Paula House at paulahouse@my.unt.edu for a link to attend the meeting.