LITTLE ELM — Braswell High School opened in 2016. Six years later, the sprawling high school has three jazz bands and another one in the works.
Head band director Aaron Snipes said the conditions were right. In a few short years, the Legacy Jazz Band program is growing and winning in its first contests.
It doesn’t hurt that Denton ISD has an established jazz program at Denton High School, a program that began in earnest in the late 1960s. When Snipes joined the Braswell faculty, he inherited a newly sprouted jazz program.
“So I came in the second year,” Snipes said. “And when I came there was already a jazz ensemble, albeit very underdeveloped, very small. And so when I came, I knew that I would want jazz to be a part of music education. It’s just that the kids buy into it like nothing else.”
Aaron Snipes (and, yes, he is related to famous actor Wesley Snipes — they are second cousins) said students hear all of their favorite genres of music in jazz: pop, rock, blues and hip-hop. With platinum-selling artists like Kendrick Lamar weaving jazz through recent projects, teens have more exposure to the form. And Snipes said it’s not that uncommon to find out a Braswell student is pumping Sinatra through their headphones.
“The funny thing is, there’s this movement back to the ’40s and the ’50s — even the ’30s and ’20s — of jazz within modern music,” Snipes said. “It’s not just hip-hop, but even other genres. ... People are becoming more and more infatuated with the old music, specifically Frank Sinatra. You’ll hear a lot of samples of famous songs — ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and other things — in modern music. ... And I think it goes back to what I call futuristic retro.”
Ultimately, Snipes said student musicians hear something in jazz that has always made it beloved.
“I think the kids are buying into it because it is something different,” he said. “Jazz is not manufactured. It’s raw. It’s untamed. Jazz is all about freedom and our pursuit of it. And that’s why kids love it so much. They’re free to express — free to create, free to innovate. Free to articulate what’s really in the core of their souls. And that’s why it’s great music.”
The program recently cleaned up at the University of Texas at Arlington Jazz Festival, which featured roughly 30 of the best jazz bands in North Texas. The Braswell musicians came home with serious hardware. The Legacy Jazz Band I placed first in the 6A-I category. The Legacy Jazz Band II won first place in the 6A-II category. The Legacy Jazz Band III took third place in the 5A category.
Legacy Jazz Band I also won sweepstakes and was named the grand champion of the entire event.
Snipes also received the award for outstanding director. The program won’t be able to compete next year, but will be the exhibition band in the 2023 festival.
The Legacy Jazz Band program puts students in a typical big-band ensemble, Snipes said. The bands include five saxophone players, four trombone players, four trumpets, and a rhythm section made up of a keyboard player, a bassist who switches between the bass guitar and upright bass, a rhythm guitarist and a drummer.
Students said they joined the band because it was a challenge, but also because they love the music.
Trumpet section leader Aidan Evano said jazz band requires students to show up for class ready to rehearse, homework done.
“And you have to be, like, good at your instrument and good at sight reading and know some music theory and stuff,” said Evano, a senior who is the captain of Legacy Jazz Band I, the varsity ensemble.
Evano said newer jazz students start in the Legacy Jazz Bands II and III to study the basics and improve their performance.
“When you get to this band, you show up and you’re strictly playing music, going out performing, entering competitions and things like that. So you come into Jazz I, so that you can then play and have a lot more fun,” Evano said.
Senior saxophone player Christopher Delgado confessed his portal to jazz was a video game called Cuphead, which serves up a hot soundtrack. But following the trail led him to the greats and classics. The Legacy Jazz Band required him to learn more about the saxophone, more about compositions and arrangements and more about listening to his peers.
“Another really great thing about jazz is that even if you were learning from scratch, like in Jazz II or III, it really increases your musicianship along all of your fields of music,” Delgado said. “That’s because it increases your knowledge of music theory, and just, like, technique, and especially in style. And just how to really connect with the music, especially.”
Senior and bassist Alain Mpinda said he’d already developed an interest in jazz as a genre that grew out of Black American communities. He had learned about its cultural relevance, and how the form had become a taproot of so much popular American music.
“I had an appreciation of it,” said Mpinda, who is Black. “That wasn’t technical knowledge that I gained when I was here, the ins and outs of jazz. I was also interested because, since I’m in [the] bass [section] in the orchestra. The upright bass was the only string instrument in the violin family that had some duality to it. With bass, I could be in jazz band as well as the regular orchestra.”
Mpinda said he liked the idea of diversifying his skills on the double bass, so he joined the jazz program as a freshman.
“And I’m still here,” he said.
He shifts between the double bass and the bass guitar in the top band’s rhythm section.
The students said the jazz program stretches them in a way that marching band doesn’t. They learn a lot in the school’s marching band, but the jazz ensembles push them to refine their skills and play what they feel, not just what’s on the chart.
“Jazz definitely builds individual musicianship and competence on your own part,” Evano said. “Because in marching band, there’s like 50 of you. Whereas in jazz band, you’re the only one. So if you mess up, everyone knows that you’re the one that messed up. So it really builds individual accountability in your music.”
Snipes said the UT-Arlington festival was the first contest the program has done.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t think they were ready before this,” Snipes said.
The bands played a three-song program at the festival that showcased their ability to play mellow, midtempo music and then change it up and play something fast and lively.
“It was about ‘How can I pull what’s on this page and make you feel that?’” Snipes said. “Whether it be a slow song, fast song, high song, low song, it was about ‘How can I make you feel what I feel?’ And that, I think, was what they did right. All three of our jazz bands got standing ovations. Really. All three.
“They got a standing ovation.”