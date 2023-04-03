Braswell's Jeff Miller

Braswell girls soccer coach Jeff Miller, left, unexpectedly passed away on Friday. A longtime soccer coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Miller led the Lady Bengals for the last two seasons.

 Courtesy photo/GoFundMe

Braswell High School girls soccer coach Jeff Miller died Friday night, according to a GoFundMe page created in his memory.

Miller led the program for the last two seasons and is a longtime soccer coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He had previously coached at Crowley High, Kaufman High, North Forney High and Mesquite Horn High before taking over at Braswell.

