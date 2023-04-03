Miller led the program for the last two seasons and is a longtime soccer coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He had previously coached at Crowley High, Kaufman High, North Forney High and Mesquite Horn High before taking over at Braswell.
"We really appreciate Jeff and are saddened to hear the news," Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said. "While he wasn't here very long, his impact will endure. He was very well-thought-of, and we certainly wish his family the best and keep them in our prayers."
The cause of Miller's death was unclear at time of publication. Counselors have been available throughout the day at Braswell to support students.
The GoFundMe page created to cover "funeral/cremation expenses and other needs that the family may have in the coming weeks and month" had already surpassed its $10,000 goal by Monday afternoon.
Miller played college soccer and baseball at UT-Permian Basin and upon graduating became a science teacher and high school soccer coach, according to the GoFundMe page.
Guyer High School girls soccer coach Amanda Hall, whose teams shared District 5-6A with Miller's Braswell squads, described him as "the type of person who never met a stranger."
"He would talk to anyone and everyone, super friendly," Hall said. "What impressed me the most in just the few times that we interacted was he just had such a passion for the game, and particularly high school soccer. He was such an advocate for high school sports and the ways that he could impact his community and his school through athletics.
"It was really evident that this is what he felt called to and really passionate about doing."
Accounts representing more than 10 soccer programs across the state commented on or retweeted the post showing their support, including the Denton High School girls soccer team's Twitter account.
"Extremely sad news as a fellow member of the @DentonISDSports community passed away recently," the Denton High team's post reads. "In our few interactions, Coach Miller was always kind. Consider helping his family during this time. Please keep this family in your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time."
Guyer's boys soccer team also posted a message of support.
"Our deepest condolences to the Miller family, @braswellsoccer and all those who knew Coach Miller," the Guyer team's post reads. "Praying you will experience God's peace that surpasses all understanding in this time of bereavement. Please consider helping this family in their time of need."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
