Annie Booth, a professor at the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver, and Alan Baylock, a music faculty member at the UNT College of Music and the director of the One O’clock Lab Band, launched Brava Jazz Publishing this year to promote and sell big band jazz compositions by women.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

When big band jazz musicians settle into their seats, most of the music on their stands is composed and arranged by men.

Alan Baylock, the director of the University of North Texas One O’clock Lab Band, joined Annie Booth, a professor of jazz at the University of Denver, to change that.

