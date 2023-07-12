When big band jazz musicians settle into their seats, most of the music on their stands is composed and arranged by men.
Alan Baylock, the director of the University of North Texas One O’clock Lab Band, joined Annie Booth, a professor of jazz at the University of Denver, to change that.
Booth and Baylock kept finding musical treasures for big bands written by women, so they started a music publishing company expressly for their compositions.
Brava Jazz Publishing was launched on International Women’s Day in the Spring.
“Annie and I first met at a jazz and gender equity initiative celebration day and I heard Annie’s music and was instantly drawn to it,” Baylock said.
He brought one of her pieces back to UNT for the One O’clock to play.
“We’ve played it multiple times, so it’s in our rotation,” Baylock said. “But before that, I was more and more interested in diversifying what the One O’clock Lab Band plays. Historically, and we’ll say notoriously, it was all written by men.”
Booth has been thinking and writing about women in music for more than a decade. She started a camp for women and girls in jazz in 2017 called the SheBop Young Women in Jazz Workshop. She wrote her master’s thesis about the workshop.
“One of the things that I’m most excited about as an educator is being a role model and a mentor for young women to feel like they have a place in this music, and that they can express themselves “ said Booth, who traveled to Denton this week to help Baylock lead a music camp.
Her master’s thesis and her work with the camp was fruitful, she said.
“I kind of dug into some of the social-psychology about women learning something in a field and art form that’s heavily male-dominated,” Booth said. “So this was just totally in line with kind of what I really believe in, which is advocating for women’s voices and this music.”
Big band jazz has been a boys club, and most often a vehicle for iconic men to debut and showcase their own music. The Glenn Miller Orchestra played Miller’s arrangements and compositions in the 1930s and 1940s. Benny Goodman forged his chart toppers through his own band after graduating from Miller’s orchestra. Women were front and center of swing music, too, but almost always as singers. Bandleaders continue the tradition today. Baylock said the One O’clock performs some of his music.
Baylock said some of the problem starts with instruments. In the bandstand, some instruments are considered more feminine. Others — like brass instruments, Booth said — were long considered unladylike for women to play. But like every other institution, big bands have evolved with men holding the baton and men playing and touring.
“It does make sense,” Baylock said of the very male big band catalog. “There were big female composers we knew about, like Toshiko Akiyoshi and Maria Schneider. We had some of their music and we’ve played it. But I knew that there was more.”
Booth is a pianist and composer who knew a lot of names that are among the “more” that Baylock was thinking of.
“I think I went all through college studying music and never seeing a woman’s name on a composition,” she said. “That seems crazy to me.”
As a composer herself, Booth was already connected with other women who write for jazz ensembles. There are official groups, like the Women in Jazz Organization and the International Association of Women in Music, and there are also the organic networks of women in jazz who have been playing, performing and recording together, and who want to publish their work.
Publishing, though, is a different avenue than performing, teaching and recording. Booth took a DIY approach to getting her music out there.
“Really, there’s not a lot of conversation about well, how do you get your pieces published? And I think, for me as a composer, you know, I’ve always just published my own stuff,” Booth said. “Like just had it for sale on my website. That’s how Alan purchased my music. And I just started doing that a few years ago, and that was just very much self-taught.”
Booth also has experience in arts nonprofits, graphic design and web design. She and Baylock combined their talents to start Brava, which offers charts and compositions for middle school, high school, collegiate and professional big band ensembles.
Both said they think making music available to middle and high school band teachers is crucial.
“You know, in the school setting, there are more girls in jazz bands in middle school and then it drops off in high school,” Baylock said. “That happens for a number of reasons, some we’re not so sure of. But the idea that a middle school girl could play music by a woman composer, that’s something, really.”
“Exactly,” Booth said. “When students in middle school see that a woman composed the piece they’re rehearsing, that just opens so many doors. Not only do they see themselves playing this music, but they can see someone like themselves creating this music. I just don’t think there’s any substitute for that at that age, really.”
Brava Jazz Publishing has charts for public schools and colleges for sale, but Booth said the next phase could be Brava negotiating with women to be the primary or exclusive publisher of their music. They are working with artists right now who have contracts that allow them to choose what music to publish through Brava and what music to publish on their own.
“I think we want to represent these writers,” Baylock said. “But I think it’s both.”
“Definitely,” Booth said. “We were talking about this when we were in the planning stages, about how much the big publishers represent women composers in their catalogs. But even the big publishers had very, very few women in their catalogs. It wasn’t surprising, I guess, but at the same time, it was really something to see how few women are in their catalogs. Some of the outlets, there’s just one woman that’s on there. So, yeah, it’s harder. It’s hard to know if it’s the chicken or the egg in terms of like, are these other publishers are they just not actively seeking women? Or is it just not prioritized? For us, it is a priority.”
