The next meeting of the Texas Master Naturalist - Elm Fork Chapter will host "The Care and Maintenance of Tiny Box Turtles" online at 9:30 a.m. on April 15.
Hugh Franks, a master naturalist, will discuss the differences between nurturing adult box turtles and box turtle hatchlings. Franks joined the Elm Fork chapter in 2019 and frequently volunteers at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, where he works with adult box turtles. He also volunteers at the Lake Ray Roberts State Park nature center.
Monthly meetings are free and open, and are available online only right now. The chapter develops a corps of well-informed volunteers to give education, outreach and service that benefit the management of natural resources in the area.