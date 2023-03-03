March is Women’s History Month. The selections here run the gamut from a notorious spy to scientists to a photojournalist. Books about most of these topics in the past featured men. Surprise: Women can do anything.
What causes a person to become a spy and betray the country in which she lives? And how can she succeed at the betrayal for 17 years in the highest positions of government? Code Name Blue Wren: The True Story of America’s Most Dangerous Female Spy — and the Sister She Betrayed (Jim Popkin, Hanover Square Press, 2023, 351 pages, $27.99) reveals the story of Ana Montes, a talented woman who climbed the ladder to the top of the U.S. intelligence community while revealing our topmost secrets to Cuba.
A member of a respected military family whose siblings were special agents of the FBI, she fooled everyone, while living a lonely double life. Though several people suspected that she was the mole who was giving away secrets, the FBI refused to investigate her because she was a woman, and someone this good at spying must be a man. Also, she was reported by members of other agencies, and the interagency lack of respect and cooperation caused the FBI to ignore the reports.
Montes was arrested a few days after Sept. 11, 2001, which accounts for the public knowing little about her. She served more than 20 years in the woman’s maximum security prison, which happens to be at Carswell in Fort Worth. She was released in January of this year.
Mary Wollstonecraft and her daughter Mary Shelley were true iconoclasts, respected by some but reviled by many for daring to break the conventions of their times. Her Lost Words: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft and Mary Shelley (Stephanie Marie Thornton, Berkley, 2023, 448 pages, $17) is told in alternating chapters in first person.
Wollstonecraft escaped a violent home life and traveled to London to find a publisher for her essays, which expressed a feminist perspective. After many rejections, she stumbled into Joseph Johnson’s publishing establishment, and he offered not only to publish A Vindication of the Rights of Women, but also provided her with a home and a job translating works so she could support herself while writing. Her daughter, Mary Godwin, met Percy Shelley, a married man, in her home at a dinner where her father was hoping to persuade Shelley to pay off some of his debts. Mary eventually married Shelley and went on to write Frankenstein, the first of the modern science fiction novels.
The complicated and unconventional lives of these two women is brilliantly portrayed, bringing their struggles and successes to life. The world in which they lived is also described in such a detailed fashion as to make their stories believable. The writing draws one in and makes it hard to put the book down.
The COVID-19 pandemic nearly brought our world to a halt, and the race for a vaccine was thankfully short. We acted as if this were the first time a disease caused the world to tremble.
A parallel pandemic was polio, which caused people to huddle in their homes and towns to be shut down with armed guards at entrance points to keep folks both in and out of a town. The hunt for a vaccine took decades, with scientists vying to be the one to succeed. What are the names you know — Salk and Sabin? But it was Dr. Dorothy Horstmann, whom you probably never heard of, who was The Woman With the Cure (Lynn Cullen, Berkley, 2023, 432 pages, $17).
It was her discovery that polio travels to the nervous system through the blood that was responsible for the development of the vaccine. Though Horstmann worked with the scientists you know, she had to fight for every opportunity at a job and a lab, because she was a woman. The men took her work and gave her no credit. Cullen’s book not only brings her to life, but portrays the way science is a cutthroat business. I both raged and cheered, because at last one can appreciate the truth in a well-told tale.
Another woman who had to fight for an education, a job and respect in her field was Lise Meitner. A Jewish woman born in Vienna in 1878, as a child she slept with a math book under her pillow and longed for a formal education. Physics became her life, and she moved to Berlin, where the important research was occurring. The Woman Who Split the Atom (Marissa Moss, Abrams, 2022, 258 pages, $19.99) was willing to accept work at no pay and a lab in the basement to conduct her experiments.
When the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute was established she finally was paid, and her lab was now light-filled and clean. She had a 30-year working relationship with Otto Hahn, a chemist. He would conduct experiments but had no knowledge of how to understand the results, which was physics. Meisner would interpret the results and write the papers that were published under both their names. She is the one who discovered atomic fission, but the Nobel Prize went to Hahn, who could not have explained how it worked if his life depended on it!
The book not only dwells on her work in science, but also on her escape from Berlin from the Nazis and her later work on peaceful uses for atomic energy. Each chapter begins with a graphic cartoon that summarizes the content.
Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States, in 1849. The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine (Janice Nimura, W.W. Norton & Co., 2021, 320 pages, $27.95) reveals how these sisters fought the establishment and not only secured degrees for themselves, but also founded a hospital and a medical college for women so that others could receive the services and education that they needed in a world that often denied women access to education. Photographs and drawings from the period add to the appeal of the book, which is well-researched with citations from articles and correspondence.
In a recent Osher Lifelong Learning Institute class, I became aware of a woman photojournalist who focused on the human side of the war in Vietnam. Close-Up on War: The Story of Pioneering Photojournalist Catherine Leroy in Vietnam (Mary Cronk Farrell, Amulet Books, 2022, 304 pages, $22.99) is the chronicle of a young Frenchwoman who arrived in Vietnam with no experience of war and little with a camera. Leroy yearned to follow the famous Robert Capa’s advice that “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you aren’t close enough.”
Leroy had to work as a freelancer, and rather than staying in Saigon with many of the photojournalists and attending press conferences, she talked her way into battle. As a trained parachutist, she was the first journalist to parachute into battle. She would spend days or weeks in the field, come back for two days to Saigon to shower and sleep, then go where the action was next.
Her photos are indeed close-ups, showing the despair, grief and exhaustion of battle. Leroy was wounded and spent months in recuperation, and was captured by the North Vietnamese in Hue in the Tet offensive. She talked her way out and got a Life magazine article out of her photos and story. The author has gotten so deep into the story, it as if one is reading an autobiography.
As a bibliophile, I must also comment on the quality of bookmaking. The paper is thick and glossy, enhancing the photos. Each chapter begins with a photo, matted in green, as are most of the photos included in the book. There is also an excerpt from Leroy’s letters to her parents at the beginning of each chapter. The book is truly a pleasure to read.
When the Iron Curtain came down, journalists had a difficult time reporting any news that wasn’t controlled by the Communist government. The Double Life of Katherine Clark (Katherine Gregorio, Sourcebooks, 2022, 365 pages, $16.99) reveals a little-known story of how a stringer in Yugoslavia befriended the ousted vice president and smuggled his manifesto out of the country. At the risk of her own life, she worked with him to write it so it would be publishable, and then piece by piece, what eventually became the book The New Class, was brought to a publisher. Written by her great-niece, the book benefits from access to personal letters, journals and other sources. Unfortunately, there are no photos.
There are so many stories that have never been told of the two great wars that involved most of the world. Switchboard Soldiers (Jennifer Schiaverini, William Morrow, 2022, 453 pages, $28.99) is a novel about the women, mostly recruited from AT&T, who went to France during World War I to operate the switchboards that connected U.S. Army commanders with the French and the front lines. The women had to be fluent in both English and French, as they acted as interpreters on the calls, and willing to serve until the war was over. They became part of the Army Signal Corps. Though some of the characters are fictional, many are those who actually served.
Let’s hear it for Jeannette Rankin! A Take-Charge Girl Blazes a Trail to Congress (Gretchen Woelfle, illustrated by Rebecca Gibbon, Calkins Creek, 2023, 40 pages, $18.99) is a picture-book biography of the first woman to be elected to Congress. Born in Montana, Rankin accepted many family responsibilities but wanted more for her life. She tried several professions, but realized how little power women had to change the world, so she campaigned for the right for women to vote, and when Montana granted it, she ran for Congress. Her journey to that position is presented with charming illustrations that evoke the time period. Back matter provides a timeline, photos and information on what she supported while in Congress.
A current U.S. senator has given A Life of Service: The Story of Senator Tammy Duckworth (Christina Soontornvat, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk, Candlewick Press, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99). Duckworth was born in Thailand, the daughter of a United Nations worker who moved the family around Southeast Asia. The family settled in Hawaii, and though there were many hardships, Duckworth studied hard and was able to go to college and graduate school. She joined ROTC, then the National Guard and moved up the ranks, becoming a helicopter pilot.
She almost lost her life in action in Iraq, and did lose both legs and suffered serious damage to her right arm. Wanting to continue to serve, she ran for Congress and then the Senate. Her story is told in a straightforward fashion and illustrated in pencil and digital collage. Back matter includes a timeline and a list of her ongoing legacy of service.
Education for women is finally a given in the U.S., but not in many countries. Milloo’s Mind: The Story of Maryam Faruqi, Trailblazer for Women’s Education (Reem Faruqi, illustrated by Hoda Hadadi, Harper, 2023, 40 pages, $18.99) recounts how a girl insists on an education for herself, then studies with a respected scholar and as a married woman opens schools for girls in Pakistan. The author’s note provides a photo and further information on her grandmother. The story and illustrations are joyful, filled with movement and color.
Edith Clarke loved puzzles of any kind, and math intrigued her. The Brilliant Calculator: How Mathematician Edith Clarke Helped Electrify America (Jan Lower, illustrated by Susan Reagan, Calkins Creek, 2023, 40 pages, $18.99) is a picture-book biography of the first woman hired as an electrical engineer and the calculator she developed that was 10 times faster than any human. The copious back matter is as fascinating as the book. The watercolor illustrations are both fun and informative.
Breaking barriers has been a theme throughout many of the books reviewed in this column, and Jovita Wore Pants: The Story of a Mexican Freedom Fighter (Aida Salazar, illustrated by Molly Mendoza, Scholastic Press, 2023, 48 pages, $19.99) is the personification of that theme. Born in Mexico in the early 20th century, she longed to be free of the restrictions of her gender. She wanted to wear pants, ride horses and be free to roam her land. This vibrant book shows how she accomplished that and became a freedom fighter in her country. The illustrations swirl with the energy of the story, and the back matter provides an essay and color photos of the life of this woman.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more.
