During a recent lunch with Jennifer Bekker, Director of Libraries for the City of Denton, I asked what the most checked-out genre is from our libraries. By far, the answer is mysteries. One reason for that is that there are so many subgenres that draw in a wide spectrum of readers. Do you enjoy thrillers, cozies, police procedurals, hard-boiled private eyes, noir, amateur sleuths, historical, sci-fi, and on and on? All can be counted in the mystery category. So, I am reviewing three of my favorites and three authors I have not read before, and hope you enjoy them as well.
On Jan. 29, I had the pleasure of meeting and hearing Lisa Gardner speak at the North Richland Hills Library. I spend a great deal of time in libraries, and this one is attractive, well-organized and has an excellent program of author speakers. I have read Lisa Gardner’s books for years and am familiar with her three major protagonists. They appear in their own books — and occasionally cross over — so they know each other. This is the first time all three have appeared in a book together.
Kimberly is an FBI Special Agent, D.D. is a Boston PD Sergeant, Flora is a survivor of a serial killer and is essentially a vigilante. In When You See Me (Lisa Gardner, Dutton, 2020, 385 pages, $27) all three work with a large FBI team to solve the discovery of mass graves on a Georgia hillside, locate a serial killer and get some closure on Flora’s abductor. Just when you believe you have a handle on what is happening, there is a new twist to the story. A new character, “girl,” a voiceless victim, is introduced and it will be interesting to see if she appears in future books.
In her talk to the group, Gardner provided fascinating insight into her process of creating a book. Ideas come from hikes in the Maine woods, headlines in the newspapers, research on new methods of solving cases, etc. She admitted that it was quite competitive among writers on how to kill someone off! Once she gets an idea, she spends three months of research and “…no matter what idea I start with, murder and mayhem ensue!” That is certainly true of this riveting book.
David Baldacci writes books in series around a particular character or group of characters. My favorite is his Camel Club series, one of his oldest, but I do like his new character, Atlee Pine. His newest book, A Minute to Midnight (David Baldacci, Grand Central Publishing, 2019, 415 pages, $29), is the second in the series and Atlee has come home to Georgia to solve the mystery of the abduction of her twin sister when they were six years old. Atlee is an FBI agent whose career is being threatened by the distraction of her search and the rage she is feeling. Given leave, she comes to Georgia to find answers, but immediately is involved in a current case involving a serial killer. (What is it about small towns in Georgia and serial killers?) Is this coincidence, or are the old and new cases entwined? The current case is solved and there are clues provided for the old case, but I sense about two more books in this series, and I will be anxious to read them.
Reminiscent of a Gothic novel, The Turn of the Key (Ruth Ware, Scout Press, 2019, 336 pages, $27.99) has an eerie setting. An eccentric house isolated in the hills of Scotland is rumored to be haunted. When Rowan Caine discovers an ad to become a nanny to four children who live in this home — at an unbelievable salary — she immediately applies.
Securing the job, she finds herself in a series of unsettling situations. Told in the fashion of an extended letter to a lawyer asking him to represent her in a trial for murder, she insists she did not murder one of the children! You must read this book with great care, because sly clues are scattered throughout the tale that lead to the surprise ending. And whatever you do, don’t read the ending first (which I am sometimes guilty of doing.) A friend who knows my reading habits warned me, and I am warning you.
When asked who she was reading, Lisa Gardner recommended the books by Joseph Finder. Big Pharma is certainly front and center in the news, and House on Fire (Joseph Finder, Dutton, 2020, 371 pages, $28) relates the story of a family that owns a huge and lucrative drug company that has made billions from a very addictive opiate in inhaler form. The contentious family squabbles provides a background for the mystery of who is trying to bring down the company and why. Nick Heller, a private investigator, becomes involved and his personal life gets embroiled in the mystery. Techies will enjoy the methods used to find the data of a missing drug trial and all will enjoy the fast pacing.
How Quickly She Disappears (Raymond Fleischmann, Berkley, 2020, 309 pages, $26) is a debut novel set in Alaska. As with many novels set in Alaska, the endless light of summer, the endless dark of winter and the loneliness become part of the plot. Elizabeth is often sleep-impaired and she focuses obsessively on the disappearance of her twin sister when they were 11. It is 1941, and 20 years have passed since the disappearance, when a strange man appears in the small Alaskan village where Elizabeth, her husband and daughter now live. Somehow he knows where the missing sister is and taunts Elizabeth with this knowledge. Murder, violence and suspicion follow. The book is a dark thriller, filled with emotion, rage, and family conflict that keeps the reader turning the pages.
It is Paris in the 1940s, and the city is Under Occupation (Alan Furst, Random House, 2019, 206 pages, $27). Detective and spy novels are very popular as a relief from the tension, and Paul Ricard is a successful novelist of the form. Ricard is on his way to meet a friend, when a man who is being chased slips him a piece of paper before he dies from being shot. How Ricard transforms from a writer of spy novels to an actual spy in the Resistance provides the substance of the story. Part of the tale involves a little-known bit of history. Polish men who were skilled engineers and mechanics were used as laborers to build and repair u-boats. They found ways to slip secrets to the Resistance, and it was one of them who gave Ricard the diagram of a new torpedo detonator. The missions Ricard undertakes are fraught with danger, but I found the telling of them a bit flat. Maybe it’s just me. By the way, if you are an avid reader and are wont to think, “I’ll just read one more chapter before I …” be aware that this book has no chapters. There are five sections, but they are of varying lengths.
You will find these books and many more mysteries in the Denton Public Libraries. Our local Barnes & Noble store has created a display of these books, so stop by and peruse and possibly purchase.