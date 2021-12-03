I usually save the books for this column that are ones I would want to receive as a gift, if I had not already read them. I receive assistance with the cookbooks from my daughter, Sara Armstrong, who is an excellent cook. Her comments are blended with mine in those reviews.
Texas settings
During the days of Prohibition, Glen Rose was known as the Moonshine Capital of Texas and a speakeasy was known as a blind tiger. Award-winning author Sandra Brown created the imaginary town of Foley as a stand-in for Glen Rose to relate some of the wild escapades of that time. Blind Tiger (Sandra Brown, Grand Central Publishing, 2021, 504 pages, $28) captures all the deceit, deception and danger to be found there. Good people became drawn into crime, bad people relished the opportunity, and life was cheaply held.
Thatcher Hutton, an honest man, strong in character but weary from serving in World War I, only wants to get back to his home. He is waylaid by circumstance in Foley and becomes the crux of a story of infamy and redemption. Blind Tiger’s characters are all finely drawn and you hate some and root for others. This is a well-told tale of early Texas.
Thirteen-year-old Daniel is sitting in a car with his father on a bridge, as they have no money and no place to go. Suddenly, Daniel’s father accelerates and plunges them into Moon Lake: An East Texas Gothic (Joe R. Lansdale, Mulholland Books, 2021, 337 pages, $28). Daniel is rescued by a young Black girl and is fostered by her family for several months. In East Texas of 1968, that is unheard of. Ten years later, Daniel, now a published author, comes back to identify his father’s remains. He stays to try to uncover the corruption that is rife in the small town of New Long Lincoln. Replete with murders, rituals and secrets, the unwinding of this gothic tale rings true to the reader who is familiar with East Texas. The author is very creative in his use of colorful descriptive language and metaphor.
Olympus, Texas (Stacey Swann, Doubleday, 2021, 318 pages, $26.95) contains enough family drama, murder and conniving to give the old TV soap opera Dallas a run for its money. March returns to his small Texas town from a self-imposed exile of two years, having slept with his brother’s wife. His return sets off a spate of self-analysis within his dysfunctional family of parents, siblings, half-siblings and mistresses. Though the book could have sunk into farce, it actually portrays the characters and their problems in depth. I began the book with a skeptical attitude and ended with a satisfied feeling of having known the characters and cared about them.
With the provocative title Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth (Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson, and Jason Stanford, Penguin Press, 2021, 386 pages, $32) the authors take on the task of revealing what they consider to be a more accurate rendering of the events at the Alamo. The book begins with the migration of Americans into the Mexican lands that would become known as Texas. The purpose was to have land to grow cotton. The book ends with the dispute among the Daughters of the Republic of Texas over the governance of today’s Alamo.
It is a well researched and engagingly told narrative written in a conversational style for easy reading. This is a very inclusive history of the Alamo, including the role of Tejanos and Black people in the event. The tale is certainly less heroic, but the history is fascinating.
Books for discerning readers
An entire new world opened up to me as I read The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us (Meg Lowman, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2021, 350 pages, $28). Meg Lowman, aka “CanopyMeg,” changed the manner in which trees are studied when she decided to hoist herself into the canopy rather than look at their trunks. Because of her daring, thousands of new species have been discovered and stands of trees have been preserved. Her memoir recounts how she became a field scientist, ecologist and conservationist, conducting research all over the world. She accomplished this while fighting the prejudice against women in science.
The Arbornaut is also a treatise on trees and the insect and animal worlds that depend on them for life. It is totally fascinating to discover how one person can change a field of science. In addition, trees are being preserved because of the ecotourism she has stimulated by creating walkways hundreds of feet in the air through the canopies. I learned so much and enjoyed every minute of reading this book.
Jane Goodall is celebrated around the world for her research and her message of hope. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times (Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams, with Gail Hudson, Celadon Books, 2021, 252 pages, $28) is a conversation between Goodall and Abrams that took place over a year during the pandemic, with them meeting in several locations.
Abrams questions her intensely as to why she has hope in this time of peril to humans and the planet. Goodall’s responses fall into four realms: the amazing human intellect, the resilience of nature, the power of young people and the indomitable human spirit. The reader can feel as if she or he is a third party to the conversation, as it is written stylistically to be inclusive. Let us hope that her wisdom carries the day.
Wolves have been tainted with a bad reputation since the beginning of time. This is unfortunate, because they have a vital place in the health of our ecosystem. Once There Were Wolves (Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books, 2021, 258 pages, $27.99) is a murder mystery set in Scotland, but it is so much more.
Inti arrives in Scotland as the leader of a team of biologists who are reintroducing wolves into the Highlands. She comes with her twin sister and a past she wishes to bury. The people of the Highlands are opposed to the rewilding plan, but it is necessary to restore the ecosystem that has been upset by the deer population that has no natural predators. The mystery is intriguing, but it is the lyrical descriptions of the lives of the wolves that make this a special book. I read it in one sitting, as it was so captivating.
The Oxford English Dictionary took decades to be created and most of the people working on it were men. The Dictionary of Lost Words (Pip Williams, Ballantine Books, 2021, 371 pages, $28) weaves the story of a child who grows to womanhood among the men creating the OED. She sits under the table where they work, collecting the words they discard and toss on the floor. She discovers they mostly are words concerning women, having been considered unimportant. As she grows in years and confidence, she creates her own dictionary.
Most of the characters are actual people involved in the creation of the OED. Only a few characters are fictional and their tale is one of love, loss and strength. I was fascinated by the story and the skill in writing it. It is a debut novel, but as polished as any good novel I have read.
Cookbooks
I want to savor the result of every recipe in Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking (Cheryl Day, photographs by Angie Mosier, Artisan Books, 2021, 400 pages, $40). It is important to read the introductory essay to understand the ethos of what Southern baking truly is. Rather than rushing to the incredible recipes, read the Southern baking rules to understand how to create the textures and tastes you are seeking. Then get the necessary tools, carefully described.
Now the hard part is to decide where to begin. Is it the heavenly breads, the luscious sweets, savory grits and grains, or the homemade jams and preserves? Wherever you begin, I doubt that you will stop. The recipes are clearly presented and it seems as if the author is with you as you prepare them. Beautiful photos accompany the recipes throughout, so you can see what you are aiming for.
For practical and flexible recipes that rely on pantry staples, Dinner Then Dessert: Satisfying Meals Using Only 3, 5, or 7 Ingredients (Sabrina Snyder with Jenny Wapner, photographs by Colin Price, Harper Design, 2021, 224 pages, $29.99) is where you want to go. The sections on building a pantry and selecting ingredients are excellent. Many cookbooks that tout simple ingredients are boring, but this book offers a nice variety of flavors and cooking styles, with easy substitutions of ingredients.
You will find recipes for slow cookers, skillet meals and those that are oven baked. It includes classics like pot roast and sloppy Joes as well as those that have an intriguing twist like lemon Parmesan chicken and mushroom stroganoff. The design is organized for easy use. Snyder gives a brief discussion of the recipe, presents the ingredients with possible substitutions, and there is often a beautiful photo. Many of the pages have white space for the reader to make personal notes.
If you are looking for a way to make healthy, yet tasty meals, turn to Grains for Every Season: Rethinking Our Way With Grains (Joshua McFadden with Martha Holmberg, photography by AJ Meeker, Ashley Marti and David Alvarado, Artisan Books, 2021, 349 pages, $40). The book begins with a useful and inspirational introduction to the vast world of grains. It is divided into sections on each grain, such as barley, wild rice and wheat, and it is amazing to see the variety of recipes from meals to dessert. There are special fold-out features with a variety of seasonal ideas such as grain bowls, stir-fries, pilafs and pizzas. The illustrations are stunning and the book provides an interesting explanation of all things grain.
Check the Denton Public Libraries for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of some of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences will carry some of them.