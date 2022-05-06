In January I taught a class for teens on how to write for publication. I gave them the opportunity to write a review for this column. Though there was interest, only one student took up the challenge. Her review is the first one in the column. She deserves great credit for her effort and for the fine writing she produced.
Abigail Oliphant, you are a winner!
How to Find What You’re Not Looking For (Veera Hiranandani, Kokila, 2021, 380 pages, $16.99) is a moving story set in 1967, after the Supreme Court’s Loving v. Virginia case. Twelve-year-old Ariel, or Ari, is a white Jewish girl experiencing both white privilege and antisemitism in her town. She has trouble at school and gets bullied because of her religion. She thinks her ideas of right and wrong are clear, as she has observed and supported many beneficial causes like the civil rights movement.
But after her older sister elopes with an Indian American man, Ari’s ideas of right and wrong are tested as she questions whether her parents’ disapproval and denial of her sister because of her marriage outside of Judaism is justified. It’s thought-provoking and has an amazing message. Anyone, even family, can be unnecessarily judgmental, so listen to your own heart, not anyone else’s. While it is historically accurate, it’s also loosely based on a true story about the author’s aunt. The book received the Sydney Taylor Book Award in 2022. I highly recommend it. — Abigail Oliphant, Nette Shultz Elementary, fifth grade
The Last Cuentista (Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido, 2021, 320 pages, $17.99) was the recipient of the 2022 Newbery Award. In a dystopian novel of the future, Earth is about to be destroyed by a collision with Halley’s Comet. Several spaceships are launched, destined for a planet more than 400 years away.
Petra is a teenager, chosen to be fed knowledge to make her a botanist and chemist while she is in stasis, when all she wants to be is a storyteller. A rogue contingent takes over her spaceship, and when she is awakened she must outwit them in order to save the voyagers from a life of mental slavery. Those who like Lois Lowry’s The Giver will enjoy this book.
Now for the recipient of numerous starred reviews, New York Times bestseller, selected for Reese’s YA Book Club, honored with four major awards in January, and this week selected as the 2022 Edgar Award winner for best young adult novel: Firekeeper’s Daughter (Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co., 2021, 494 pages, $18.99). Not bad for a debut novel!
The book is both a thriller/mystery and a story of finding one’s self and place in a community. Daunis is 18, the daughter of one of the most prestigious Caucasian families in her town and of an Ojibwe man who did not marry her mother.
She is not an enrolled member of the tribe, but spends most of her time with her father’s relatives. When she witnesses the shocking murder of her best friend, she is drawn into being an informant for the FBI. The drug business is running rampant through the native communities and Daunis reluctantly helps to find the culprits. To whom does she owe loyalty? This is a major theme of the book, as is the personal search for identity. The ending is definitely a surprise, and the action is compelling. I also learned a great deal about Ojibwe tribal customs.
Vira is the young, newly named maharini of Ashoka. She and her three siblings must attempt a quest to locate The Ivory Key (Akshaya Raman, Clarion Books, 2022, 375 pages, $18.99). They are not quite sure what this key is or where it is located, but they know it is the solution to bringing magic (and therefore power) back to the country.
Told in alternating chapters in four points of view, we see that each sibling has a different reason for wanting to discover the magic key. In the last third of the book, I felt as if I were in the midst of an Indiana Jones movie: mercenaries, poisonous vines, traps throughout the jungle, disappearing walls and exploding pillars are just some of the elements of the journey. Throw in court intrigue and a hint of romance and you have a book that is hard to put down. It is obviously the first in a series, so more adventure will come.
Lady Brightblade saved her kingdom of Skald from an evil dragon, thus becoming the heroine of a ballad, The Legend of Brightblade (Ethan M. Aldridge, Quill Tree Books, 2022, 200 pages, $23.99). Years later, her son, who is being groomed to lead the kingdom, has no interest in that future. He wishes to become a bard.
In this graphic novel, we learn the story of young Prince Alto as he sets out to make a name for himself. He has a great deal of growing up to do, which is accomplished over time and experience. Evil has returned to Skald and Alto and his troupe must do what they can to save the kingdom again.
Gregory Maguire, author of Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the inspiration for the Broadway musical Wicked, has written an elegiac tale of loss and the effort it takes to move on in life. Cress Watercress (Gregory Maguire, Candlewick Press. 2022, 216 pages, $19.99) is a young female rabbit whose father has gone missing while out hunting for honey to help his youngest bunny. The family is forced to move to a new locale, the basement apartment of The Broken Arms.
Adjusting to a new life is tough, and the interaction with the other animals that make their abode in the desiccated tree presents intriguing adventures. The book is rife with similes and metaphors, and the chapters are short, which makes it a wonderful read-aloud. It is a tale of moving on, while remembering the past.
Set in Ukraine when the Nazis are invading, there is a haunting comparison to what the Russians are doing to Ukraine today. Alias Anna: A True Story of Outwitting the Nazis (Susan Hood with Greg Dawson, Harper, 2022, 339 pages, $16.99) is a book written in verse that recounts the life of a young girl who stays alive during the Holocaust with the help of friends, strangers and her amazing musical talent.
We see her life as a child born fearless in 1927, before the invasion, and as she becomes a famous child prodigy. When the Nazis invade, her father bribes a guard to let her run before her Jewish family reaches the ravine of Drobitsky Yar. Her father tells her one thing: “I don’t care what you do. Just live.”
How is that possible for a child who has only her sheet music for her favorite Chopin composition? We find out in this lyrical rendering of the informational book Greg Dawson wrote of the story his mother told him after decades of maintaining her silence. The information provided at the end of the book is detailed and fascinating. Give yourself the time to read the book in one sitting, if possible. It is beautiful and compelling.
I had no idea the United States lost so many ships along the Atlantic coast to the German U-boats at the beginning of our involvement in World War II. Louisa June and the Nazis in the Waves (L.M. Elliott, Katherine Tegen Books, 2022, 302 pages, $16.99) is the story of a family caught up in the terror that war brings.
Louisa June is the youngest in her family and wants to do her part. Her father is a tug boat captain who moves vital cargo up and down the East Coast. Two of her brothers have joined the Navy, and her older sister has become a welder, building ships. Her third brother is killed in an attack, which leaves the family shattered. How Louisa June copes and becomes a support to her mother, who has mental issues, and to all of her family is a well-told tale.
As the world is watching another war occurring through the lenses and eyes of photojournalists, it is fitting to read a biography of a daring photojournalist who covered the Vietnam War. Close-up on War: The Story of Pioneering Photojournalist Catherine Leroy in Vietnam (Mary Cronk Farrell, Amulet Books, 2022, 304 pages, $22.99) is a biography of a French-born woman of ambition who wanted to excel in her chosen field.
When she arrived in Vietnam, she was told that a woman didn’t belong there, and she set about to prove everyone wrong. She spent years in Vietnam as the only woman photojournalist, and her work was widely published and received awards. She was captured by the enemy and received shrapnel wounds.
The toll left her with post-traumatic stress disorder for the rest of her life, though she went on to work during many future conflicts. Written by an award-winning journalist, the design of the book is outstanding. Each chapter begins with a letter to Leroy’s mother or father and photos and text that expand the information. The photos are set off by dark green frames and the glossy paper enhances them. Catherine is quoted as saying, “What I did was to give war a face.” Her photos prove that.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences will carry some of them.