February is Black History Month, and the following books provide insight to the topic.
Using the format of a graphic novel, John Lewis presents a memoir of his early years in the civil rights movement. Run: Book One (John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury and Nate Powell. Abrams Comicarts, 2021, 153 pages, $24.99) is the first book in a proposed trilogy that follows the trilogy March.
Lewis was actively involved in the movement, leading sit-ins, participating in marches and eventually becoming the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). All is covered in this book, including the inside conflict in SNCC that led to Lewis being ousted as chair because he believed in nonviolence and others wanted the organization to change to a more confrontational role.
As the book ends, Lewis realizes that the time for marches is over and it is time to run for office to bring about change. The artwork is realistic and excellent. There is no feel of a “comic” book nature about it, but an artistic rendering of an important movement in history.
Lewis faced beatings, jail and imminent death with courage and a commitment to nonviolence, and went on to become a U.S. congressman. In Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation (Lewis, Grand Central Publishing, 2021, 220 pages, $22) he distills his beliefs into brief commentaries, some one paragraph and others several pages. The reflections are pithy and consistent with his beliefs in faith and nonviolent action. They can be read in any order and turned to when doubt is present in the reader.
Lewis believed in “good trouble, necessary trouble,” but carried out with care. As Andrew Young states, “John Lewis was one good man.”
Charles Person was the youngest of the Freedom Riders and one of two who are still living. In his memoir Buses Are a Comin’: Memoir of a Freedom Rider (Person with Richard Rooker, St. Martin’s Press, 2021, 294 pages, $26.99) he begins with his early life in Buttermilk Bottom, an area of Atlanta. Though living in poverty, he believed he was rich, as he was in a community that surrounded him with love and good food. Person reveals the incident in his young life that led him to the awareness of the inequities that faced Black people and led him to his role in protest in the early ’60s. He participated in the Atlanta Student Movement and was one of the 13 original Freedom Riders.
Viewing the movement and the price the participants had to pay from the inside is definitely a moving experience. Person ends by challenging each of us to find the “bus” that comes for us. Will we have the courage to board it?
Shirley Chisholm was a formidable woman who fought with vigor for her beliefs. Speak Up, Speak Out: The Extraordinary Life of “Fighting Shirley Chisholm” (Tonya Bolden, National Geographic, 2022, 143 pages, $27.90) is a biography that covers the highlights of her life and career.
Following many years of helping others win elections, she believed it was her turn to run for office. Fighting the prejudices of both men and those who didn’t believe a Black woman should hold office, Chisholm was elected to Congress as the first Black woman to serve. She also ran for president, paving the way for others to follow. Written in a breezy style, the book will appeal to middle-grade readers.
Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round: My Story of the Making of Martin Luther King Day (Kathlyn J. Kirkwood, illustrated by Steffi Walthall, Versify, 2022, 113 pages, $16.99) is a first-person account of the struggle to make the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. a national holiday. Kirkwood’s involvement as an activist began when she was a teenager in Memphis. She was a part of the march for the sanitation workers’ rights and was terrified when the shooting began. When King was murdered in Memphis, she participated in the effort to see that he was recognized.
Presented in verse, the account is accompanied with photos of the author over the many years it took as well as illustrations of others who were involved, such as Stevie Wonder.
Clint Smith has crafted a thoughtful, insightful and even poetic rendering of the journey he traveled to find how the history of slavery is portrayed in various historic sites. The title of How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America (Smith; Little, Brown and Co., 2021, 336 pages, $28) is a reference to how the story of slavery is told in docent-led tours and iconography. The initial part of the title comes from an oral history of a slave from Monticello who stated, “This is how the word is passed down.”
At the Monticello Plantation, the Whitney Plantation, Angola Prison, Blandford Cemetery, Galveston Island, New York City and Goree Island in Senegal, Smith took tours, interviewed employees, and interacted with others on the tours and at events. Though never confrontational, he was persistent in his questioning to get to the emotions and responses to the information being presented. The result is utterly compelling and enlightening.
A less familiar form of the Underground Railroad is described in A Man Called Horse: John Horse and the Black Seminole Underground Railroad (Glenette Turner, Abrams, 2021, 97 pages, $16.99). John Horse was a Black Seminole, a member of a group of people who were considered chattel to the Seminoles. They lived free, but could be claimed as property if anyone tried to enslave them. He was multilingual and became a leader in the many treaty negotiations with the U.S. government. He lived in Florida, Oklahoma territories, Mexico and Texas, leading his people in their migrations. He also served as a scout and interpreter for the U.S. Army. The fascinating story of this man’s life is accompanied by numerous photos and paintings.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed is a Texan with lineage reaching back to the 1820s. She is the descendant of slaves brought to Texas to begin cotton plantations. Her book, On Juneteenth (Gordon-Reed, Liveright Publishing Corp., 2021, 148 pages, $15.98), is a history of African Americans leading up to the announcement on June 19, 1865, in Galveston that all enslaved people were free. The resulting celebrations of that announcement have come to be known as Juneteenth. What once was celebrated only in Texas has come to be our most recently named national holiday.
The title of this slender volume is a bit deceptive, as it is not really about the holiday but about what led up to it. The book is a combination of family history in Texas and the history of African Americans in the United States preceding that event. Both personal and scholarly, it will serve to inform those who want to know more about what this new holiday signifies.
Beginning with the events that led to the case of Plessy v. Ferguson, the author lays out the long history of segregation that led to the case of Brown v. Board of Education. Separate No More: The Long Road to Brown v. Board of Education (Lawrence Goldstone, Scholastic Focus, 2021, 276 pages, $18.99) is written by a constitutional lawyer, but this is no dry tome. The people and events come alive and there are numerous photos to highlight the actors in this drama. Many were opposed to integration and many still are, as is made clear at the end of the book.
This is the most carefully researched and clearly written book on this topic for teens that I have read. Of course, adults would also benefit from reading it.
Four years after the Brown v. Board of Education decision, the public schools were shut down in Prince Edward County, Virginia. For five years, students of color had to fend for themselves. Yolanda Gladden was one of those students, and in When the Schools Shut Down (Yolanda Gladden as told to Dr. Tamara Pizzoli, illustrated by Keisha Morris, Harper, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99) she gives a first-person view of the experience.
Her life before she was ready to go to school was filled with the teachings of family and church. The year she was to begin her studies, the schools closed. The Black community came together and school went on in homes and churches, but many of the children were considered “a lost generation.” The back matter in the book contains notes from the creators, a timeline of the road to desegregation and suggestions for further reading.
Jackie Robinson is a name that most people recognize as the first Black player in major-league baseball. But just 11 weeks later, Larry Doby became the first Black player in the American League. All Star: How Larry Doby Smashed the Color Barrier in Baseball (Audrey Vernick, illustrated by Cannaday Chapman, Clarion Books, 2022, 40 pages, $17.99) is a picture book biography of this All-Star player from his youth through stardom. Doby played in the Negro Leagues while still in high school and, after a hitch in the Navy, returned there. But change was coming, and Doby was signed by Bill Veeck to become a member of the Cleveland Indians. Doby faced daily insults and harassment, but his skill won over his teammates.
In the book’s after matter, there is a reproduction of the famous photo that shows the winning white pitcher and the Black outfielder who caught the final out in the World Series embracing in celebration. Doby has many firsts to his credit, as one can find in this book.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of many of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences will carry some of them.