As promised, here is an additional column of books recommended for gift giving. You can choose from artful books that inspire wonder — or you can choose books that stimulate young brains.
Get merry with a beautiful book
For the youngest readers, a board book of a familiar song is perfect. It is almost impossible to avoid the song Jingle Bells (Yu-hsuan Huang, Nosy Crow, 2022, 8 pages, $8.99) so take advantage of the familiarity to introduce this book. The four spreads are colorful and appealing, with sliders to pull and a wheel to spin. There is a QR code on the back cover so one can scan and hear the song.
Slightly older children like a bit more challenge. Bear Looks for Santa Claus (Jannie Ho, Nosy Crow, 2022, 8 pages, $8.99) is a seek and find game. Bear is looking for Santa, but as he explores different sites, he discovers his animal friends, revealed by pulling tabs. After he goes to bed, Santa comes and Bear has a merry Christmas.
What would you do if you received an invitation to Santa’s workshop just as he is preparing to travel around the world? Two children jump on the sled and discover they will have a Merry Tale (Christopher Franceschelli, art by Allison Black, Abrams Appleseed, 2022, 54 pages, $15.99) to tell. The board book is rife with gatefolds and die cuts, and so many intricate illustrations that the reader will spend much time poring over them.
What is Christmas? For a family of reindeer, Christmas Is Joy (Emma Dodd, Templar Books, 2022, 22 pages, $10.99). Told in rhyming text, if you did not display the lovely illustrations you would think that the story is about humans. One hopes that this season does bring the joy and love shown in the book.
An imaginative child could spend hours playing with Christmas Street (Jonathan Emmett, illustrated by Ingela Arrhenius, Nosy Crow, 2022, 26 pages, $17.99). The book is accordion shaped, with the front displaying the stores of a small town. Each page has flaps that open, showing possible presents and holiday activities in alphabetical order. The only one that fudges is X, with Xciting Xmas. The back is an eight foot park scene, filled with community members enjoying the season.
Stella, who is spontaneous, wants to go caroling. Each person she approaches has a different reason for declining, but she picks up Mercy the pig and some other animals on her trek. As they begin caroling loudly in a joyful but less than melodious way, something special happens. The folks who declined to sing join in (and Stella) is sure the stars are shining brighter for their effort. A Very Mercy Christmas (Kate DiCamillo, illustrated by Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick Press, 2022, 32 pages, $18.99) is a delightful book that should be read aloud.
Holidays are often a time for memories, and The Christmas Church (Janet Sever Hull, illustrated by Vicki Guess, Walk Down the Lane Publishing, 2022, 32 pages, $21.95) combines precious family stories with the need for family support during a time of loss. The model of a church where love began and endured is located in an attic, and the tale of its origin is beautifully told by a local Denton author. The watercolor paintings are perfect for capturing the mood of memories.
Open a book, open the world
This book should be a companion on any trip. Rock, Fossil, and Shell Hunting: The Definitive Interactive Nature Guide (Jennifer Swanson, illustrated by John Dawson, Odd Dot/Macmillan, 2021, 440 pages, $14.99) is part of the Outdoor School series and is a treasure for those who love to collect. The book begins with instructions on how to locate, identify, describe, and record finds. The bulk of the book provides details on rocks, fossils, and shells, with a space for recording specific information of a personal find.
To combat the lament of “I don’t have anything to do,” Sunday Fun Day (Katherine Halligan, illustrated by Jesus Verona, Nosy Crow, 2022, 104 pages, $14.99) provides an activity for every weekend of the year. Including art, cooking and a wide variety of nature-related activities, there is something for everyone. The activities are correlated to the season. The oversize format provides space for clear instructions and a colorful, delightful illustration.
Do you have a foodie on your list? The Ultimate Food Atlas (National Geographic Kids, 2022, 160 pages, $20.99) will provide hours of fun and exploration. Beginning with an explanation of how to use the book, maps, games, recipes and stellar illustrations cover food from six continents as well as the ocean. There is also information on how the world is fed as well as farming practices.
Have you ever stood in a dinosaur track or gazed at an immense fossil skeleton? The awe generated is why this topic remains so popular for books. Dinosaur Atlas (National Geographic Kids, 2022, 127 pages, $24.99) is a winner in the genre because of the accuracy and the spectacular display of the information. The book is chock full of topics from the world before dinosaurs, to the various periods, a family tree, and varieties of fossils. The bulk of the book is a spotlight on specific regions of the world where dinosaur fossils have been located.
Not to be out-shone, Mega-predators of the Past (Melissa Stewart, illustrated by Howard Gray, Peachtree Atlanta, 2022, 32 pages, $17.99) touts terrifying and intriguing creatures from the past that have a lot in common with creatures alive today. Large landscape paintings show the mega-predator. There are three inserts on each display. One shows the size of the predator in relation to a human, and to the corresponding animal today. The second insert provides facts about the mega-predator, and the third gives background information.
How do you teach young children about The Science of Light: Things That Shine, Flash, and Glow (Margaret Peot, Holiday House, 2022, 32 pages, $18.99)? The author has created 13 dramatic paintings that show light in nature as well as one painting with a light bulb. The beauty of an aurora borealis or a crystal jellyfish is combined with an array of words that describe the properties of light. The book is simple enough for the very young, but complex enough for older readers.
What footprint are you leaving on the earth? Footprints Across the Planet (Jennifer Swanson, Reycraft Books, 2022, 40 pages, $17.95) is simple in text and complex in concept. Beginning with the footprint of an elephant, a variety of prints from animals is depicted. Then my favorite double page spread is of feet shod in footwear from all over the planet. Footprints from the heights and depths of the planet, from the past and possible future, from those who stood for change, and those that impact all of us, are all included. The selection of photographs and the design of their placement are outstanding.
Many birds are migrating at this time of year. The Longest Journey: An Arctic Tern’s Migration (Amy Hevron, Neal Porter Books/Holiday House, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99) is one that boggles the mind. A new hatchling spends two months on the island of Greenland before embarking on a 30,000 mile flight in a flock of 20 birds to spend an Antarctic summer. Then the journey is carried out in reverse. Each year, the 60,000 mile journey is undertaken. Maps included in the paintings help the reader to understand the specifics of the trip.
The use of tools used to be what separated humans from other animals. But as we learn more, it has been discovered that The Animal Toolkit (Steve Jenkins & Robin Page, Clarion Books, 2022, 32 pages, $18.99) is more extensive than thought. Animals use tools to obtain food, apes and monkeys floss their teeth, and birds use spiderweb silk to stitch together a nest, in just a few examples in the book. The book is beautifully illustrated and backmatter provides additional information on the animals in the book.
Building (Henry Cole, Katherine Tegen Books, 2022, 40 pages, $17.99), that’s what beavers do best. They are incredible engineers, building dams and lodges that create ponds and a habitat for many other species. Once almost extinct, beavers are making a comeback, and this book celebrates their ingenuity.
Good reads for older kids
Newbery Honor-winning author, Kathryn Lasky is well-known for her series of books featuring wild animals. Her newest series begins with The Secret of Glendunny: The Haunting (Kathryn Lasky, Harper, 2022, 268 pages, $17.99). It has been 500 years since beavers have been sighted in England or Scotland. Hunted almost to extinction, they have a colony and each beaver is sworn to keep the location of the colony totally secret. Dunwattle is a young beaver, taking classes on what a young beaver needs to know. Elsinore is the First Swan, whose ancestors have protected the colony for hundreds of years. Aquarius is the elected leader of the colony, and the current one is a bit balmy. When Dunwattle is spotted by a human, the colony is at risk, as is his life. Told with verve and humor, the saga both satisfies and leaves the reader wanting more.
For those who want to create comics or graphic novels, Let’s Make History (Nathan Hale, Amulet Books, 2022, 128 pages, $14.99) is the perfect gift. There are frequent challenges throughout the book for the artist to create the story on the blank spaces, with great instructions provided. It is a wonderful teaching device as well as providing hours of creativity.
Middle school can be difficult for anyone, but when you are autistic it is more of a challenge. Speak Up! (Rebecca Burgess, Quill Tree Books, 2022, 262 pages, $22.99) is a graphic novel about learning to express who you really are, while also being an entertaining story.
